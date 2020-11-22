The Survivor Series pay-per-view is WWE's last so-called big event of the calendar year and this year's edition promises to be another exciting one.

Since 2016, WWE's theme for Survivor Series has mostly revolved around brand supremacy between RAW and SmackDown. Except for 2019, when NXT was also thrown into the mix.

WWE have been quite consistent with their brand vs. brand theme over the last five years. However, another theme that the company has secretly stuck with is the changing of titles at the last possible minute.

Throughout the years, the WWE Universe has seen the top, mid-card, and tag team champions of every respective brand go head-to-head against one another, and 2020 seems to be no different.

By this point though, there are quite a few deep observers who have learned the fact that WWE are bound to change title holders right before Survivor Series. This year saw the continuation of the tradition, courtesy of Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship win over Randy Orton earlier this week.

This article takes an in-depth look at five such instances when WWE Superstars won a championship right before Survivor Series. In doing so, WWE were also forced to make vital changes to the Survivor Series match card.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

#5 New Day beat The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships - WWE Survivor Series 2019

Viking Raiders

Advertisement

Survivor Series 2019 will go down in history as one of the biggest editions in the pay-per-view's history. The event marked the only occasion when NXT was involved in a brand war between RAW and SmackDown. Surprisingly enough, the black-and-gold brand ended up winning the night.

One of the biggest matches of that particular match-card featured the respective tag team champions of the three brands. Heading into the show, The Viking Raiders had set the tone as RAW Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, The Undisputed Era took NXT by storm and the duo of Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish seemed unstoppable at that point.

On the blue side of things, however, it did seem that The Revival were once again set to turn back the clock with a classic tag team match, something that they mostly did during their time in NXT.

However, the duo of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder ended up losing the blue tag titles to the New Day. Eventually, it was the duo of Big E and Kofi Kingston who represented SmackDown, but The Viking Raiders got the last laugh when it mattered the most.