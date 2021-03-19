5 changes WWE could make to The Fiend upon his return

The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE television since TLC 2020. At the pay-per-view, Randy Orton burned Bray Wyatt's alter ego alive in the Firefly Inferno match, an assault which would have killed a normal man.

But The Fiend is a supernatural WWE character, and his return to television has been teased for weeks now. Orton and Alexa Bliss have carved out their own separate feud during Wyatt's absence. The two will also face each other in a match at WWE Fastlane.

As usual, there is always the possibility that Wyatt could return at the upcoming pay-per-view. Even if he comes back after Fastlane, fans have a question in mind — how exactly will The Fiend "change" upon his eventual return?

Right after last year's TLC pay-per-view, The Eater of Worlds teased on Twitter that there could be a transformation in store for his onscreen persona. Since then, rumors have also indicated that Wyatt might undergo a change in appearance, and fans might see him with a new look when he comes back.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five possible changes WWE could make to The Fiend upon his return.

#5 The Fiend could return to WWE with a new or modified piece of theme music

right in between “WAP”, “baby shark”, and “let it go”

“let me in” is the 26th @billboard @Google top hummed song of the year 🤯@WWEBrayWyatt @WWE pic.twitter.com/MheqFsbU49 — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) December 8, 2020

It's no secret that Bray Wyatt's theme songs have generally been great. As The Eater of Worlds, he was accompanied to the ring with the song, "Live in Fear" (feat. Mark Crozer.)

The hit tune's lyrics were retained in a more aggressive take on the theme music for The Fiend — "Let Me In" (feat. Code Orange.) This theme even became Google's 26th most hummed song of 2020 (listed by Billboard.)

If The Fiend is set to transform during his WWE return, could he also come back with a new theme song? Since his current theme music is already remarkable, could a remix be on the way instead?

Either way, Wyatt's theme songs always reflect the character's state of mind. His Firefly Fun House persona came out to a cheerful song, while The Eater of Worlds' music encapsulated his deranged tendencies. This theme was complimented by an eerie state of calmness. Meanwhile, The Fiend's current theme conveys how this persona is filled with pure rage.

If Bray Wyatt's state of mind changes upon his return, a new or modified piece of theme music should characterize that shift in mood, too.

