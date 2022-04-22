5 WWE Superstars who are close friends with Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the biggest names in WWE today. He has worked for the company for over two decades and has competed in some of the best matches over the years.

The Viper has also made some good friends during his time in WWE. Many fans are already aware of the period he spent as part of Evolution. He became close friends with Batista, Ric Flair, and Triple H during that time.

Apart from the three superstars mentioned above, many other top superstars are close friends with Randy Orton. These active and semi-active wrestlers have worked with The Viper for several years and have formed a special bond with him.

On that note, check out the 5 WWE Superstars who are friends with Randy Orton in real life.

#5. Edge had his first rivalry against Randy Orton after returning in 2020

Randy Orton (c) with Edge (r) and Christian (l)

Edge’s return to wrestling at the 2020 Royal Rumble made headlines all over the globe. His real-life friendship with Randy Orton became the backbone of the storyline that followed and allowed the two legends to put on some iconic matches.

Their friendship was mentioned countless times during their rivalry in 2020. It was one of the many reasons why their matches became a hit with the fans.

In an interview with Digital Spy, The Legend Killer revealed that he believed he was the only one who could give Edge a befitting comeback match.

"I saw how, after nine freaking years, he hadn't lost a beat and it took me right back to 2003, 2004, all the way to 2007 when me and him really had a lot of our time together in the ring."

"It's like I was taken back in time because he reminded me of the Edge of old and that pumped me up because I knew he was back after not wrestling for almost 10 years and there was only one guy that he was going to work with and it was me," Orton said.

Edge is one of Orton's oldest friends in WWE. Hopefully, the two men will put on a few more stellar matches before one of them calls it a day.

#4. Rey Mysterio and The Viper have put on some great matches

Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio are two active legends competing in WWE today. The two superstars have shared the ring on several occasions and put on some thrilling matches for the fans.

On screen, The Viper played the perfect villain to Mysterio’s babyface character. Off screen, the two men are good friends.

The Master of the 619 thinks of Orton as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and uses him as an example to his son. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2016, Mysterio spoke about what he thinks of The Apex Predator.

"Randy Orton is, in my eyes and in my heart, the best wrestler in that company. I’m not talking about high flying, I’m not talking about the fast-paced acrobatic style. To me, he’s the best in WWE right now. I don’t think there is ever going to be a guy that works the style he does. The way he carries himself in the ring means a lot to me. Randy has a great presence and style that can’t be compared to anyone, and nobody can imitate his style," Mysterio said.

"I actually use Randy Orton as an example to my son because he wants to start training in January. My son is a big kid—he’s 6’1”, 205—and I insist that he must watch and learn from Randy’s style. Not to imitate, but just to learn from what he has done over the years and see his evolution into who he is now. I have tremendous respect for that man. He’s an awesome human being, and he’s a general in the ring," he added.

The high-flying legend went on to add that he wants to see Dominik Mysterio perform at the same level as Randy Orton one day. The two men have shared the locker room for years, and they seem to enjoy a good friendship behind the scenes.

#3. Riddle has formed a great pairing with Randy Orton to form RK-Bro

Randy Orton has competed with several superstars as part of tag teams over the years. He is currently involved in a partnership with Riddle. Initially, the duo came across as an odd pairing. They have worked extremely well together over the past year and have emerged as one of the better tag teams in the industry.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, The Viper opened up about his partnership with Riddle. He revealed that he didn’t like The Original Bro at first but eventually became good friends with him.

"He’s a real-life loveable dude. It’s so funny because I hated his guts at first. He came across as highly disrespectful. He never came up and said hi."

"Once I let the wall come down, me and him, you don’t have a lot of friends in this business, but I consider him a friend. We have a lot in common, which is so funny because the whole thing on TV is that we don’t have anything in common and we are so different, but in real life, we have a lot in common," Orton shared.

It’s surprising how Riddle has brought out a whole new side to The Legend Killer. Fans have never seen Randy Orton work so fluidly with any partner in the past.

Orton has been around in the business for a long time and has mentored several superstars. However, he has learned a thing or two from his friend Riddle.

#2. The Legend Killer helped Cody Rhodes during his early days in WWE

Randy Orton @RandyOrton

Can’t wait to have you back one day codeman. Legacy reboot? Ha I kid I kid Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Don't comment directly on my tweet as if I don't see it. How's my answer to a fan in a random Q/A remotely political? I have zero to gain. I worked there, you didn't...you bought a ticket, not an education. Sit the fuck down. twitter.com/otrscentral/st… Don't comment directly on my tweet as if I don't see it. How's my answer to a fan in a random Q/A remotely political? I have zero to gain. I worked there, you didn't...you bought a ticket, not an education. Sit the fuck down. twitter.com/otrscentral/st… DAMN (Ron’s Simmons voice)Can’t wait to have you back one day codeman. Legacy reboot? Ha I kid I kid twitter.com/codyrhodes/sta… DAMN (Ron’s Simmons voice)Can’t wait to have you back one day codeman. Legacy reboot? Ha I kid I kid twitter.com/codyrhodes/sta…

Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after helping build AEW. The American Nightmare returned to the big stage and defeated Seth Rollins to make a mark on WWE again.

Rhodes' father was also a legendary wrestler, just like Randy Orton. The two worked together as part of the Legacy faction in WWE. Behind the scenes, Cody cited several other wrestlers, including The Viper, as his trainers.

"I've had the best education one could ever receive for this job. A pro since age 15. Eleven years under the learning tree of such minds as Randy Orton, Vince McMahon, Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, and countless other legends. And, of course, the three decades I spent talking wrestling every day with The American Dream himself," Cody wrote in a Twitter post.

Randy Orton once took a jab at Bullet Club in one of his promos. A fan brought it to Cody Rhodes’ attention on Twitter and asked him to teach The Apex Predator a lesson. Instead, The American Nightmare showed nothing but love for his friend and mentor.

"You crazy?! Randy could call me a rat piece of sh!& and I wouldn’t care ha. Without Learned a lot about wrestling from him, and pretty much everything I know about travel from him. “Ice cream,'"

Cody is now back in WWE and is working on the same brand as Orton. The writers could look to book a few massive contests between the two men in the months to come.

#1. John Cena and The Apex Predator made their debuts close to each other

JohnCenaCrews™ @JohnCenaCrews After #RAW went off the air, @JohnCena came out for a nice big hug with @RandyOrton and @SuperKingofBros ! So happy to see Cena and Orton reunited again! Photo credits to the owners. After #RAW went off the air, @JohnCena came out for a nice big hug with @RandyOrton and @SuperKingofBros! So happy to see Cena and Orton reunited again! Photo credits to the owners. https://t.co/1pvX0wnLWl

Many wouldn’t expect the two biggest names in sports entertainment to get together well behind the scenes. However, Randy Orton and John Cena have been good friends for a long time.

WWE has benefited a lot from the services of both John Cena and Randy Orton. The two men have had some of the most iconic rivalries in the recent past. The two men made their WWE debuts close to each other and went on to make an impact in the world of wrestling.

In an appearance on After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Apex Predator praised his friend John Cena and said he learned a lot from him.

"And John Cena. God, I hate saying it, but I learned a lot from that m***********. I really did. Talk about slowing down and breathing and listening to the people. He was a master. He was a f****** ninja at listening to the crowd," Orton said.

The two legends have also exchanged some hilarious posts on social media. John Cena currently has the most world championships in WWE (16), a record he shares with the legendary Ric Flair. Randy Orton could well break this record, as he has the third-most number of world titles in WWE history (14).

