5 CM Punk moments at WWE Survivor Series you probably forgot about

CM Punk continues to troll fans in the lead-up to WWE Survivor Series. The Second City Saint posted an old promo featuring himself as the Devil on his Instagram Stories, causing a massive reaction on social media.

What Punk is trying to imply through his teases is a story for another because the subject at hand focuses on some of the moments featuring Punk at WWE Survivor Series.

The Chicago native was part of eight of the 10 Survivor Series events during his time in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

With that being said, let’s dive right into it:

#5. Favorite superstar of the night (Survivor Series 2006)

CM Punk didn’t show up on the main roster in 2005 despite signing a developmental contract with WWE that year. He was honing his craft in WWE’s then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, while his future rival Randy Orton was cementing himself as Mr. Survivor Series.

Punk made his Survivor Series debut the following year at the Wells Fargo Center, joining Team D-Generation X against Team Rated RKO. The Chicago native was easily the most popular star out of the eight participants in the five-on-five traditional elimination tag team match-up.

#4. CM Punk survives the odds (Survivor Series 2007)

Punk was the fan favorite heading into the infamous Extreme Elimination Chamber at ECW’s December to Dismember pay-per-view event in 2006.

However, much to the shock of fans and against Paul Heyman’s insistence, Vince McMahon went with Bobby Lashley as the ECW Champion.

Punk would eventually get his title win at the September 4, 2007, episode of ECW. He’d spent the following months successfully defending against a litany of challengers – even surviving the odds against The Miz and John Morrison at Survivor Series 2007.

#3. Kicking off historic title reign (Survivor Series 2011)

Most people know of CM Punk’s iconic WWE Championship win over John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011. The Chicago Native defeated Big Time John in one of the best matches of the year to kick off his first WWE Championship run.

However, Punk soon dropped the title to Alberto Del Rio via Money in the Bank cash-in at the following SummerSlam. The two spent months fighting over the title. CM Punk would eventually regain the title in a solid match at Survivor Series, kicking off his 434-day title reign.

#2. Introducing The Shield (Survivor Series 2012)

The Shield is considered one of the greatest stables of the modern era. The trio of Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins ran roughshod over the WWE roster for an entire year before being subdued by Randy Orton and Team Hell No on SmackDown.

The Shield debuted on the main roster as hired muscles for CM Punk, storming the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series to help the Second City Saint retain his WWE Championship. The trio would eventually turn on Punk, leading to some solid matches in the future.

#1. Teaming up with the Dragon (Survivor Series 2013)

By the end of 2013, CM Punk had completely moved on from the title picture, instead focusing on tag team matches against The Shield and The Wyatt Family.

Speaking of The Wyatt Family, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan gave Punk and Daniel Bryan a formidable team in the lead-up to their tag team showdown at Survivor Series 2013.

However, Punk and Bryan turned the odds in their favor at the event by working like a well-oiled team. Both men showed incredible teamwork to put away the previously thought-to-be unstoppable duo of Harper and Rowan. Survivor Series 2013 was Punk’s last appearance as he would part ways with the company in January 2014.

