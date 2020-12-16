5 Controversial things WWE Superstars said in 2020: Roman Reigns' bold claim, Seth Rollins on The Undertaker

Having a major presence on social media is a boon for celebrities, who are able to utilize their handles to interact with their fans and promote themselves on a regular basis instantly to millions of people. The same goes for WWE Superstars, many of whom have millions of followers on social media.

The drawback of having such a platform with a major fan following is that once you make a controversial statement or say something inappropriate in the heat of the moment, there's just no going back and you are bound to get slammed for your views by tens of thousands of people in one go. This hasn't stopped WWE Superstars from saying things on social media on in interviews that were deemed controversial. In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look back at 2020's most controversial things that WWE Superstars said, in interviews, or on social media.

#5 Roman Reigns says he might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time

Roman Reigns

Let's get the least controversial comment of the list out of the way, made by none other than current Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Back in July, way before he was set to return at WWE SummerSlam 2020, Reigns took to Twitter and made a slightly controversial comment that led to many fans coming in droves and berating him for the same. Reigns made a bold claim that he might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor in history.

I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years.... https://t.co/tIfyv3bMyw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 8, 2020

Roman Reigns does have an impressive record at the WWE Royal Rumble, but he has been a runner-up way more than actually winning it

Roman Reigns urged the naysayers to think about the last five years to properly understand his statement. Reigns won the 2015 Royal Rumble match and received one of the loudest negative reactions of all time. In 2016, he was eliminated by Triple H, minutes before The Game threw out Jon Moxley to win the whole thing.

Roman Reigns ended up being a runner-up in the 2017, 2018, and 2020 Royal Rumble matches. There's no way fans would put Reigns over WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has won three Royal Rumble matches. Many fans weren't thrilled with his statement and decided to voice their opinion in the comment section. Do you believe that Roman Reigns is the greatest Royal Rumble competitor of all time? Does being a runner-up on four occasions (he was last eliminated by Batista in the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble match as well) warrant this accolade, over someone who has actually won three Royal Rumble matches?