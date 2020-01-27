5 Craziest things that could happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Insane returns, improbable wins

27 Jan 2020, 02:23 IST SHARE

There could be some crazy surprises at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of the best WWE pay-per-views for pulling out completely bonkers surprises that the WWE Universe would never have seen coming, mostly in the form of incredible debuts or surprise returns.

Some of the biggest WWE shocks ever have come from the Royal Rumble match, like John Cena's miraculous return from injury or AJ Styles' 'Phenomenal' debut that nobody saw coming.

Then there's the other side of crazy things that can happen at the Rumble. There's the incredible acts of athleticism that Superstars pull off to avoid being eliminated, or the superb feats of strength that a David-type wrestler uses to eliminate a a Goliath-type giant.

In fact, there are so many crazy things that could happen at the Royal Rumble PPV that it would be almost impossible to predict them, right? Great, we're in agreement! But I'm going to attempt to do it anyway.

So, what the 5 craziest things that could happen at this year's Royal Rumble event? Let's take a look.

#5 Daniel Bryan defeats The Fiend

Daniel Bryan and The Fiend

This would definitely be one of the more shocking and surprising things that WWE could do at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and there's certainly some speculation that they might even by heading that way.

The Fiend is undefeated in WWE and has been a dominant force since arriving on the scene triumphing over Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan already and The Miz in convincing fashion.

For The Fiend, being an unstoppable force in WWE has become imperative to his character. Seeing him lose would definitely be a shock, even if it is against someone as capable in the ring as Daniel Bryan. Seth Rollins dropped The Fiend from a great height and electrocuted him -- and it didn't get the job done.

However, there's one wild card in this match that could work in Daniel Bryan's favour - the stipulation. The two are going to clash in a Strap match meaning they'll literally be tied to each other. There are rumblings that due to the stipulation, Bryan could take the victory by tying The Fiend up some way. He would win the match only after putting him in a vulnerable position, which wouldn't hurt Bray's mystique much, if at all, and could even turn out making him even more vicious due to the circumstances.

