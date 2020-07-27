5 current AEW stars who you may not remember featured in a WWE Championship match

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is doing a great job at providing wrestling fans with a good alternative to WWE. The promotion has a solid mix of talents, ranging from those who are relatively unknown to some of the most prominent names in the business.

AEW does have a multitude of stars who were once in WWE. After all, it has been by far the biggest wrestling company in the world for around two decades now and a lot of current talents will have passed through the sports entertainment system.

Among the current AEW wrestlers who were once in WWE, the most notable names are Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, both of whom enjoyed successful runs in Vince McMahon's company. They have even held the WWE Championship. Some of their current peers have also had the chance to do so, with varying degrees of involvement with the WWE Title.

Whether they were merely a secondary figure in a title match or came within inches of winning the belt, here are five current AEW wrestlers you may not remember featured in a WWE Championship match.

#5 Shawn Spears (OVW Six Flags Summer Sizzler Series 27/7/2007)

Shawn Spears was largely known as Tye Dillinger during his WWE career, but he never got a WWE Championship shot under that name. His sole world title match came under his current name, back when he was a part of Ohio Valley Wrestling.

This was a part of OVW's 'Six Flags Summer Series', happening during John Cena's third WWE Title reign. This was the one that lasted over a year, with Cena raising his game against a variety of opponents. Spears was one of them, albeit in a non-televised capacity.

Other stars on the card were WWE Hall of Famers, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, and Beth Phoenix. This was pretty weird, seeing a developmental talent get an opportunity to challenge for the WWE Championship.

What makes it weirder is that the developmental talent eventually became a popular star in WWE, but did not get another title shot. It was far from perfect for Shawn Spears in WWE.