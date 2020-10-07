5 current and former wrestlers who should make an appearance in DCEU

Let's fill the DCEU with pro wrestlers.

Recent reports suggest that WWE star Charlotte is headed for Hollywood. Injury aside, a break from WWE is well-deserved. For years, she’s been a focal point of RAW, SmackDown and NXT, juggling multiple brands at various points. If there’s one Superstar who has earned a moment to explore other avenues before predictably giving WWE another few years of her life, it’s The Nature Girl.

A few months ago, news broke that not only was fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch being featured in the TV show Billions, but she was also on her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If ‘The Man’ lands a role in the MCU, you’d better believe Charlotte would to do the same.

But what if The Queen blazed yet another trail and went into the DCEU?

The revival of the Snyder Cut, Michael Keaton’s return as Batman, and the many juicy announcements made from DC Fandom have made the DCEU perhaps the most intriguing it’s ever been. It’s no doubt generating enough buzz to suggest that the MCU v. DCEU rivalry might be a fair fight this time around.

With so many new superhero films in the works in the DCEU, as well as the increase in wrestlers taking their talents into television and film, there are plenty of opportunities for our favorite babyfaces and heels to break into the DCEU.

Charlotte could be a worthy addition to the DCEU, especially if Becky Lynch does indeed find herself part of the MCU. However, are loads of other names from wrestling's many promotions that would be better choices.

Let’s take a look at a few other wrestlers who could share the growing DCEU universe alongside Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and John Cena’s Peacemaker.

#5 Dave Bautista should make an appearance in DCEU

James Gunn and Dave Bautista

Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista is carving out a nice place for himself in Hollywood. Though not all of his films are blockbusters, there's no doubt that he's only grown as a performer thanks to his time on the silver screen. His role as Drax the Destroyer in the MCU instantly elevated his status as an actor and no one should be shocked if the DCEU comes knocking.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will likely see the tragic death of Drax, but that doesn’t mean Bautista has to hang up his proverbial cape. A strong friendship with newer DCEU James Gunn, who happens to be directing John Cena in The Suicide Squad, could convince Bautista to take his talents into Batman’s world.

The retired wrestler was chomping at the bit for the role of Bain in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Though that part may not be his this time around, DCEU's vast multiverse could offer the chance for Bautista to become yet another version of Bane in the near future.