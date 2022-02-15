5 Current Superstars you may not know were fired by WWE

The news surrounding WWE has been bleak over the past few years, with many superstars losing their jobs as the company was forced to tighten their belts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some big names released by the company include Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and even Mickie James. Whilst many of these releases came as a huge surprise, it would be even more surprising if these stars returned to the company in the near future.

This isn't exactly out of the question though, since there are a number of current superstars who were once fired by WWE but have since been rehired.

#5. Current Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega was fired back in 2020

Zelina Vega has had a fantastic 2021 after being crowned the first ever Queen's Crown winner and is currently one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Vega's year didn't start out as well as it ended, though, after the wife of former WWE Superstar Aleister Black was fired from the promotion in November 2020. This came as the company launched a new edict regarding third-party websites.

Vega had launched an Only Fans account after the missive was shared publicly and it was believed that this was the final straw for the company who then announced her release. Leading up to the launch of the new edict, Vega was one of the stars who was outspoken about her Twitch account, since this was where she was able to generate a lot of revenue.

The star has since gone on to push forward with her Twitch account and was surprisingly then rehired by the company eight months later in July 2021. Upon her return, Vega was added to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and has since become an integral part of the RAW Women's Division.

Vega was also recently able to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match, where she became one of five Champions to be part of the match, including Mickie James who made history when she competed as the IMPACT Knockout's Champion.

