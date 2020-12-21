5 current Superstars with post-WWE career plans

Several WWE Superstars are looking at life after wrestling at present since many stars are reaching the age when they are looking to hang up their boots and step into a less physical career.

The likes of The Rock and John Cena have shown that there are options to step into a career in acting following a stint in WWE, since both of their careers are very similar. Several other stars have also landed roles in movies, which shows that they have some potential to move into a career of this kind if they so desire.

Moving on is always uncomfortable, no matter the circumstances. We tend to reflect on the “good” and seldom acknowledge what made us move on to begin with. It is not easy, but if you choose to move on, move on. Reflection is useful, just be mindful not to live in the past. — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 12, 2020

Other stars have their own career plans post-WWE and are looking to wind down, spend time with their family, or even start a completely new career altogether.

Let's look at five of them.

#5 WWE star Jeff Hardy - Wants to remain creative

Jeff Hardy is a very creative individual both inside and outside of the ring. This is seen by his artistic ability, as well as the fact that he has his own band. The 43-year-old has been wrestling for almost two decades and has now decided to start looking ahead to his life after retirement.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, Hardy revealed that he doesn't want to be a trainer or producer behind the scenes. Instead, the former WWE Champion wants to remain in a creative setting and the only way he would become a trainer is if his two daughters wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Advertisement

"I still don't feel like I'm a trainer, a coach, or a leader. I just feel like somebody who would never really be seen but has these unique ideas that might be cool for a show or a storyline. One thing I've always said, and I still feel this way, is that as far as training other pro-wrestlers, or people who want to be pro-wrestlers, if my two daughters ever want to wrestle and they're serious about it, that's when I'll get a ring and a building, and get my training boots on."

Hardy only recently penned a new WWE contract, so he isn't expected to walk away from the company anytime soon.