5 Current WWE couples who tried to keep their relationship private 

The rise of social media in recent years has meant that every WWE Superstar has to live their life in the spotlight. Sadly, this casts a net onto their personal life and means that any person they are linked to is also added to the mix.

Relationships are hard to hide in the current climate, with news and rumors swirling around. That being said, there are still several stars who hid large parts of their relationship from the public eye in recent years.

The following list looks at just five current WWE couples who have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible.

#5. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are seen as a power couple in WWE today, but it didn't start this way. Previously, Rollins has been engaged in several public relationships, while Lynch was known to be in a relationship with former MMA fighter Luke Sanders.

The couple came together in 2019 but kept their relationship a secret for several months before revealing it as part of a Twitter feud with Edge and Beth Phoenix. Since then, the duo has gotten married and welcomed their first child while maintaining a level of privacy.

Their daughter is always photographed looking away from the camera, and the couple only shares images of themselves wanting to be out in public. They have made it clear that there is a line between their characters on-screen and off.

#4. Brock Lesnar and Sable

It's common knowledge that Brock Lesnar doesn't like other people. The former world champion chose to live in the middle of nowhere to avoid contact with the public and doesn't have any social media pages so that he can keep his personal life out of the headlines.

Brock Lesnar and former women's champion Sable got married back in 2006 and have since welcomed two sons. There are very few images of their children online and very few updates from Sable following her WWE departure. The couple controls what information they share and when they decide to make public appearances.

Despite being one of the company's biggest stars, very little is known about Lesnar's personal life, which is how he prefers it.

#3. Sasha Banks and Sarath Ton

Sasha Banks was in a relationship with WWE costume designer Sarath Ton when she signed to the company in 2012.

The former women's champion married the star in 2016 but later admitted to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory Podcast that she was forced to keep her wedding a secret for several months.

"You're the first one I've admitted it to. I am married. I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes, you know? ... I don't know, I just think fans are just so crazy. I see what they write to him on Twitter, and I don't like that stuff. If you're saying he's ugly, or he shouldn't be with me because of this or that, that hurts me, you know? ... I just don't like that he gets... he reads that every day, you know what I mean? And he's such an amazing person," Banks said. (H/T ComicBook)

Banks and her husband rarely share images of each other online since the former has made it clear that her Instagram page is for her on-screen character. She is one of few stars to separate her character on-screen from her real life.

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Jinny

Gunther has been undefeated on WWE's main roster since his callup earlier this year and is being pushed as one of the company's next big heels. That could be why he kept his personal life quiet since it would be hard to see the villainous character on-screen in a loving relationship.

That being said, it was recently reported that Gunther had married for a second time after it was noted that fellow star Jinny had updated her Facebook relationship status to 'married.' She also changed her surname to match the Intercontinental Champion.

It is well-known that the couple was in a relationship, but this is the first private wedding since Aleister Black and Zelina Vega in 2018.

#1. Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbattelli

Mandy Rose has become the biggest star in NXT over the past few months and has dominated the women's division as the leader of Toxic Attraction. That said, the WWE Universe was unaware that Rose was still in a relationship with former star Tino Sabbattelli.

Rose and Tino disclosed their relationship in 2018 when they were on opposing WWE brands, Sabbattelli has since been released, and there were rumors that the couple had split.

However, Tino recently spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, where he revealed that the couple is still together.

"Oh, she is amazing, man! She is one of the most humble, down-to-earth, caring, good-soul women," stated Tino Sabbatelli. "You know she is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, I would say, but that's not Mandy Rose. That's not who she is as a person. I'm extremely grateful and blessed; you know, she makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her, but she is amazing."

There could be more hidden relationships at this moment as well. There is no way to confirm a relation until either party speaks or does something about it. Fans will have to wait and see if some other superstars go public with their romantic life or not.

