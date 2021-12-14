5 current WWE stars close to Triple H in real life

Triple H is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE both inside and outside the ring. Inside the ring, The Game has soared to become a former 14-time world champion, five-time Intercontinental champion as well as a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Outside of the squared circle, Triple H has donned the role of Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development as well as being creator and executive producer of the NXT brand.

The King of Kings has made quite a few friends along the way. In this article, we look at five current WWE stars who are close to Triple H in real life:

#5 Former WWE United States Champion - Sheamus

Sheamus has been friends with Triple H since 2009. In an appearance on the After the Bell podcast last year, Sheamus spoke about how Triple H and him became gym buddies.

He also opened up about The Game giving him feedback on his form and matches. The former WWE United States Champion said:

"When I first started, Triple H was there, and he took me under his wing. We went on a tour of Australia. I didn't know anybody. I was on SmackDown but got switched to a tour of RAW for a tour of Australia in 2009. He said, you don't know anybody, so if you want to go to the gym and work out, I can watch your matches and give you any feedback, and I was blown away."

Triple H certainly made Sheamus feel welcome at the start of his WWE career and the two, till date, share a very close friendship.

#4 Former WWE Universal Champion - Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens became friends with Triple H after the latter was the tie-breaking vote to hire Owens to NXT in 2014 while others were not sold on his look.

The former Universal Champion, in an interview with The Montreal Canadiens, had this to say about his friendship with The Game:

"He hired me. When I got my chance to be called up to the pros, the story I heard was that four or five people had a say in the decision. The vote was tied at two, and Triple H cast the deciding ballot. He gave me my chance. I appreciated that he was willing to risk signing me even though I'm not the typical WWE wrestler. Since I started working with him, we've become a lot closer. He helps me as much as he can for shows - like he does with everyone - but we both have young kids at home and we talk about a lot of other things that have nothing to do with wrestling. The fact that he's in my corner is what counts. I watched him fight when I was younger. I went to the Bell Centre to see him live. He's the one who motivated me."

The relationship between KO and Triple H continues to soar and is certainly beyond words.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun