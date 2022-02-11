5 current WWE stars who are favorites of Vince McMahon

Fans of WWE already know that Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair are two of Vince McMahon's favorite stars. It's why both are usually always in title programs.

Reigns is the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history, while Flair has also won numerous titles in the company. While the exact number is debatable due to how the company keeps the record, Flair is arguably the most decorated woman in WWE history.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Reigns and Flair both come from famous wrestling families, which has certainly helped the trajectory of their careers.

However, Reigns and Flair aren't the only current WWE stars that are favorites of Mr. McMahon.

The Chairman has been in weekly segments with Austin Theory. While it might seem like favoritism, the youngster has delivered in matches with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens.

While Theory might be one of McMahon's new favorites, several stars are already favored by Vince McMahon. Here are five such performers.

#5. Natalya has been with WWE for more than a decade

The Queen of Hearts has been a loyal employee for Mr. McMahon for many years. Other than Tamina, Natalya is the most tenured female star in the company.

Nattie has won singles titles twice and she recently held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She has lived through the Divas' Era in the company and was also around before the Horsewomen of NXT.

Once those four women burst on the scene, they started to occupy the top spots on RAW and SmackDown. Nattie has had feuds with all of them. With other stars coming and going, she is usually featured in some meaningful storyline which ends up having an impact on the pointy end of the women's division pyramid.

Natalya has lost to Aliyah several times. Also, The Queen of Hearts' mic work is pretty basic compared to other women in the company. She has trouble keeping up with promos against the likes of Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Alexa Bliss.

Despite that and the same move set she has had since her debut, Natalya is still held in high regard by McMahon. Part of it is due to her family name and part of it is due to being a veteran presence in the locker room.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande