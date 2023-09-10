5 Current WWE stars who are one title win away from earning Grand Slam status

After winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles, Finn Balor became the latest star to join the elite list of stars on the current roster who are Grand Slam Champions. With his Judgment Day teammate, Damian Priest, Balor dethroned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Payback to complete that achievement.

To join that prestigious group, a wrestler needs to win a major Championship, both the United States and Intercontinental belts, and tag team gold.

Many big names like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, The Miz, and AJ Styles have achieved that feat. There are, however, some big names that are yet to do so.

Below are five WWE Superstars who are one Championship win away from achieving Grand Slam status in the company.

(Note: Big E would be eligible, but he hasn't been active for over a year).

#5. Braun Strowman needs to win the United States Championship

The Monster of all Monsters burst onto the scene as a member of The Wyatt Family. It wasn't until he broke free from the stable that he won any titles.

In his career, Braun Strowman has captured the Intercontinental Championship once, RAW Tag Team Championship twice, and the Universal title once.

If Strowman captures the United States Championship before he hangs up his large boots, he'll be a Grand Slam Champion. He's currently out of action with a neck ailment, so his status is in limbo.

#4. Bobby Lashley hasn't won tag team gold

Lashley needs one more title to join the club.

During his two stints in WWE, The All Mighty has yet to win tag team gold of any kind. He was primarily pushed in the singles division, winning both mid-card titles and the WWE Championship.

However, if the ECW title counted, he'd be a Grand Slam Champion. Lashley was pushed upon his debut in the mid-2000s, so he was never really utilized in the tag team division.

Even with his alignment with The Street Profits, they'd be the duo to capture gold and not Lashley.

#3. Sheamus is chasing the Intercontinental title

Sheamus has challenged for the Intercontinental title twice in the last year.

Like Lashley, Sheamus enjoyed a good push in his early career, beating John Cena for the WWE Championship. Throughout the rest of his career, Sheamus also won the United States title thrice and several tag team titles.

As a member of The Bar with Cesaro, The Celtic Warrior won tag team gold on five occasions. His pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship was used in an angle heading into his match against Gunther at WrestleMania 39.

Sheamus took exception to Drew McIntyre joining the match since he'd already won that belt. The mid-card Championship eludes The Celtic Warrior to this day.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura is looking for a WWE World Title win

Shinsuke Nakamura has been on the main roster since 2017. He won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble but was unsuccessful against AJ Styles in his bid for the WWE Championship.

Since then, however, The King of Strong Style has been a mid-card staple. He has won both the United States and Intercontinental titles twice. Nakamura has also won tag team gold alongside Cesaro.

Shinsuke Nakamura needs a World Championship win to earn Grand Slam status. His current feud with Seth Rollins could end that drought.

#1. Drew McIntyre is yet to capture the United States title

Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior has had more success in his second run with WWE. He's captured both the RAW Tag Team titles (with Dolph Ziggler) and the WWE title.

When he first debuted as The Chosen One, he won tag team gold (with Cody Rhodes) and the Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre hasn't been used in the mid-card since he's been a main-event star during his second stint. That changed at WrestleMania, however, as he and Sheamus faced Gunther for the Intercontinental title. If he moves to SmackDown, he could join the list of Grand Slam stars in the company.