5 Current WWE Superstars who have been accused of being unsafe by fellow wrestlers

WWE often puts up a warning for its fans to not try what they watch on their programming at home. The reason behind this is that WWE Superstars are professionally-trained wrestlers who have spent years practicing and perfecting their art so as to not hurt their opponents in the ring.

Of course, there are always chances of something going wrong leading to an injury but if any Superstar keeps repeating the mistake, again and again, that becomes a problem.

Let's take a look at five current WWE Superstars who have been accused by their fellow wrestlers of being unsafe. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Nia Jax (WWE RAW)

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax has been constantly under the radar in the last few years due to her in-ring abilities and multiple instances of her injuring her opponents. The first major incident was back in 2018 where Nia Jax broke the then SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch's nose with a punch on an episode of RAW ahead of that year's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Another incident occurred in 2020 when Nia Jax recklessly threw Kairi Sane into the steel steps at ringside leading to a massive cut on the latter's head. Bryan Alvarez then reported on the Wrestling Observer that an anonymous person in WWE claimed that she is dangerous and needs to be fired.

"1000 per cent Nia’s fault. She needs to be...fired. She is dangerous. Fire her before she cripples or kills somebody."

For anybody who might have missed it, this is the head injury to Kairi Sane caused by Nia Jax, who botched an irish whip into the steel steps. I’ll say that Nia Jax is a very unsafe worker. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eNOMclJygA — Wham (@whamdawson4567) June 2, 2020

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer then reported that a veteran wrestler stated that it was completely Nia Jax's fault.

"She didn't whip her, she grabbed her by the head and threw/shoved her. It was 100% Nia's fault. She never let Kairi find her balance after pulling her out of the ring, she then pushed her head down so Kairi would be unable to see and then threw her forward hard head first off balance towards the steps. Kairi has zero chance."

Despite all the negative social media reactions from the fans, Nia Jax has continued to maintain her position as one of the most prominently featured WWE Superstars on TV.

1 / 5 NEXT