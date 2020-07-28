WWE tries to offer fresh match-ups and exciting content by mixing things up from time to time. They do this by either calling up Superstars from NXT, throwing in new signings on RAW and SmackDown or moving talent between the blue and red brands.

The WWE Draft is held annually to move around talent - and titles - in WWE, and it throws up new dream feuds in the company. But, there may be a few Superstars who don't get drafted to either brand, perhaps due to WWE not knowing what to do with them or them being out due to an injury.

There are a few others who are part-time Superstars and are not restricted to one brand, allowing them to switch between RAW and SmackDown.

Here, we take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who are not assigned to any brand:

#5 Ember Moon

Ember Moon suffered a nasty injury last year on RAW, when she was involved in a segment for the 24/7 title. Moon's Achilles tendon injury is a serious one, and she recently revealed that it is much worse than feared.

When she suffered that injury, Moon was a part of SmackDown. She was not drafted to either RAW or SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Draft.

While speaking to Comic Book earlier this month, she revealed that her Achilles tendon got split in half and she ruptured her Achilles in two places:

"A lot of people don't know this - they think I just have a very generic Achilles rupture, but I don't. What actually happened is that [my Achilles tendon] got split in half and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn't feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance."

She also revealed in that interview that she doesn't know when she will return, and she also said that there is a possibility that she may never step in the ring again. It's a long road to recovery before she ever gets back in the ring.