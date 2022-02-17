5 Current WWE Superstars who are best friends

WWE Superstars have been known to be best friends amongst each other. Traveling all those miles and wrestling all those nights builds strong relationships between superstars.

It is no surprise that many superstars have close friends within the roster. Some of them had been friends even before they joined the company. So without further ado, let's take a look:

#5 on our list of WWE Superstars who are best friends - Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been best friends for 15 years

The duo from Montreal, Quebec, Canada were best friends before WWE. Together, they built up their names on the independent circuit, even winning tag titles in the process.

Sami Zayn was first signed to NXT in 2013, with Owens joining him the following year. His debut was marked with a vicious attack on Zayn. They have produced stellar matches with and against each other throughout the years.

In an interview, Owens spoke about his friendship with Sami Zayn, even calling him his brother.

"I would say that we are more like brothers than we are friends. You know you don’t choose your relatives, you don’t choose who your brother is, you don’t choose who your sister is, you don’t choose your family. You were born into a family. In this case, we weren’t born into each others families but we, from the start of our careers when we started wrestling on the independent scene in the U.S and even back home in Canada... Once we started getting our name out there and more recognized, people just booked us together all the time, and that wasn’t our choice,” Owens disclosed.

Owens is also notorious for trying to pull pranks on Sami. One such instance can be seen below:

Kevin @FightOwensFight

I’m on a mission now.

It's going to happen.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's friendship is undoubtedly one that has lasted the test of time. In the future, they might become tag champions and emulate another Canadian duo, Edge and Christian.

