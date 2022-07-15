5 current WWE Superstars who could make the jump to Hollywood someday

In WWE, they call it 'sports entertainment' for a reason. While professional wrestlers are some of the finest athletes in the world, they also have to have acting skills to be effective.

Over the years, WWE has produced several superstars who have gone on to star in major motion pictures. Names like The Rock, Dave Bautista, and John Cena are some of the more recent names that have made a splash in Hollywood.

Prior to that, it was legends like Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura and Roddy Piper who graced the silver screen. All of whom brought major mainstream credibility to professional wrestling in the world of entertainment.

But what about today's roster? Who are the WWE Superstars of today that may eventually trade the squared circle for Tinsel Town?

#5 Randy Orton

Much like in his sports entertainment career, Orton can play either a hero or a villain. He could be a calculating, cold-blooded killer.

He could also very well play a sarcastic, street-wise cop. Code name: The Viper. He could even recruit Riddle to be his partner and comic relief.

Randy Orton recently celebrated 20 years with World Wrestling Entertainment

Orton is a unique talent in WWE, where he can say a lot without saying much at all. His facial expressions and mannerisms are enough. When you throw in the fact that he is also a great communicator, you can see the potential for a leading man in RKO.

#4 Liv Morgan

There's perhaps no better feel-good story in WWE right now than the ascension of Liv Morgan to the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship. Somewhere along the way, her heart and determination won over the audience. So even though she may not be the best wrestler in terms of scientific skills, fans love her. That's all that really matters.

Her genuine excitement and enthusiasm permeates everything she does. As an actress, she could do the same. While she would definitely need to brush up on her delivery, Liv has a presence that just puts people at ease.

It's very easy to picture Liv Morgan as the 'best friend' of the main character in a comedy. Or possibly as an assistant to a private investigator, where she's forced to get involved in the action. Given time, someone like Liv could develop into a star, simply based on her magnetism alone.

#3 Theory

Often compared to Cena, Theory is young, brash and handsome. He could definitely play a super villain or a hired thug in an action movie.

However, the kid also has comedy chops and might make a good side character as part of an ensemble cast. Maybe something you would find in the dark humor section of the video store, like Four Rooms or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Mr. Money in the Bank has always been compared to John Cena

It will likely be a while before Theory establishes himself to the point where Tinsel Town comes calling. He's only been on the main roster for less than a year.

Right now, he's holding the Money in the Bank briefcase and looks tabbed to be a future world champion. At just 24 years of age, he still has a lot of wrestling to do before he switches careers.

#2 Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins (tie)

This crazy couple comes into this list together as they are not only married, but have similar styles as well. Both play somewhat unhinged characters in WWE programming, so it would be easy to see them in a re-make of Natural Born Killers.

With their outlandish personas in wrestling, these two might make a great pair for a romantic comedy. One of those movies where the couple starts out as friends and then eventually fall for each other.

Or maybe it's something more like Benny & Joon. Spending two hours trying to figure out which one of these two is crazier would make for a perfect date night.

#1 WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

This one has made the rounds for a long time now, and for good reason. With his matinee idol looks, natural presence and great oratory skills, Roman Reigns has been rumored to be Hollywood-bound for a while now. WIth his new, limited in-ring schedule, we may be seeing the early stages of that right now.

In much the same way that his cousin, The Rock, made the transition to being a full-time actor, Roman can ease his way in. The Tribal Chief can take on partial roles until he works his way up to being the name at the top of the marquee.

This one is almost 100% certainly going to happen. So what would Roman play? A bounty hunter? A man looking for revenge for someone murdering his family? It seems like The Big Dog could fit into almost any role.

(On a side note, he could very easily play Jason Mamoa's brother in a film. The two have an uncanny resemblance to one another.)

Roman Reigns and Jason Mamoa

Who knows? Maybe someday we will see Roman reach the same kind of level that The Rock and John Cena have achieved in Hollywood. WWE has proven that they can develop movie stars, and there's a high probability that they'll do so for years to come. So, please... pass the popcorn.

