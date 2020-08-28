5 Current WWE Superstars that fans may have forgotten about

WWE has a loaded roster, possibly the most stacked it has ever been in terms of talent. RAW and SmackDown are filled with big names, with quite a few of them returning in recent times. The likes of Roman Reigns, Aleister Black, and Mickie James are on our screens again. However, there are many more Superstars who are currently off TV.

Various part-timers like Brock Lesnar and Edge will likely return in time for WrestleMania season, while another few notable stars could return pretty soon. That being said, there may be more WWE wrestlers who are away than you might remember. Whether through injuries or various other factors, all of them have not been on WWE TV for several months.

Prior to going off TV, these WWE names were not exactly in the most favorable spot on the roster. All of them did, however, remain with the company amidst the mass releases in April. That is probably why the fans may not remember them. It does open the door for a few possible surprise returns down the line, in some cases.

Here are five current WWE Superstars that fans may have forgotten about.

#5 Bo Dallas hasn't been seen on WWE TV in a while

Bo Dallas

Bray Wyatt's baby brother has not wrestled for close to one whole year, with his last televised match coming in the WWE World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match at Crown Jewel last October. Bo Dallas has never been a prominent figure on WWE TV, despite being a former NXT Champion.

However, he remains with the company after seeing his tag team partner, Curtis Axel, get released. Dallas and Axel won the RAW Tag Team Championship as lovable underdogs, called the B-Team. But now, he is on his own in WWE and there is no telling when he will return to TV, if ever.

One interesting spot for Dallas would be alongside Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House. His somewhat quirky demeanor could fit right in his brother's creation. The fact that he is only 30 years old also bodes well for a possible future as a contributing part to RAW or SmackDown.

Bo Dallas has been a forgotten man for a long time, especially after the B-Team was forcefully disbanded. It must be noted that Bray Wyatt had a similarly long absence before his career-changing reinvention. Maybe Dallas could follow in his brother's footsteps.