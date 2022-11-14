5 current WWE Superstars who could go on to be successful musicians

WWE Superstars are extremely talented individuals with a number of different skills. A wrestler is an athlete, sometimes a gymnist or bodybuilder, but most professional wrestlers are good public speakers as well. Some even manage to be good actors.

The various skills WWE Superstars possess can sometimes lead to success in other avenues. The likes of The Rock, John Cena, Batista, and Sasha Banks have all found success in Hollywood. There are even some skills a segment of the roster may possess that aren't necessarily beneficial to their wrestling career but could lead to success away from the industry.

For example, some stars have musical talents that don't always transition to their on-screen characters. Some wrestlers utilize these abilities to enhance their gimmicks while others are just wrestlers who also happen to be musicians.

AEW's Chris Jericho is an example of a wrestling talent who has found success in the music world. Given the musical talents of a handful of WWE stars, could another superstar go on to become a successful musician? Which current wrestlers are most likely to do so?

Below are five current WWE Superstars who could go on to become successful musicians.

#5. Rick Boogs plays guitar

Rick Boogs is a professional wrestler who first broke into the industry in 2015. He was a member of the NXT roster for quite some time, although he primarily worked on live events. The charismatic showman joined the main roster in 2021 where he was paired up with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura has a legendary theme song that fans adore, and in 2021, Rick Boogs began to accompany The King Of Strong Style to the ring. While doing so, Boogs shreds on guitar, showing off his musical ability.

Unfortunately, Boogs was injured during WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. While his injury is unfortunate, the charismatic rocker will no doubt be back in action sooner rather than later.

Regardless of his injury, Boogs' infectious charisma and his skills on the guitar could prove to be beneficial for him outside of wrestling. Rick Boogs could easily be part of a rock band and find success away from wrestling if the opportunity ever presents itself and he takes the situation seriously.

#4. R-Truth has already released music

WWE R-TRUTH @RonKillings 🏿 Check out the music video for “ What It Is youtu.be/sL5MqNw39rg Single is available on all digital platforms Check out the music video for “ What It Is 👉🏿 youtu.be/sL5MqNw39rg Single is available on all digital platforms https://t.co/0u9TqFu2m4

R-Truth is a veteran of the wrestling ring. He first joined WWE in 1999 and debuted on the main roster in 2000 as K-Kwik. He and Road Dogg stood out as a duo almost immediately as they rapped their way down to the ring. While he was let go in 2002, he later returned to the company in 2008 where he's had a musical presence ever since.

The Suntanned Superman has released music both with WWE and without. In addition to the popular songs that he raps on his way to the ring, he's released two albums. His first album, Invinceable, was released back in 2003. His second album, Killingit, was released in 2016.

Truth continues to release new songs on a regular basis, including the track "What It Is" which can be seen in the embedded tweet above. Given his current injury, the veteran superstar may have a lot of time to focus on his music. Could it lead to legitimate success in the industry? Only time will tell.

#3 & #2. Shotzi and Scarlett have put out music together

WWE @WWE Get in the Halloween spirit with @Lady_Scarlett13 , Shotzi, and @itsdanni_ellexo ’s cover of “I Put A Spell On You” in their brand new music video! ms.spr.ly/6017dPsrD Get in the Halloween spirit with @Lady_Scarlett13, Shotzi, and @itsdanni_ellexo’s cover of “I Put A Spell On You” in their brand new music video! ms.spr.ly/6017dPsrD https://t.co/uDeBlh63eO

For fans who only follow World Wrestling Entertainment via television, the idea of Scarlett and Shotzi being united through music may seem farfetched. Despite that, the two are actually close friends and collaborators. Both stars are singers.

Shotzi, Scarlett, and independent wrestler Harley Cameron have released three songs together in the past year and a half or so. Their first single as a trio was "Indestructible," which was released in early 2021. The trio's latest single is a cover of "I Put A Spell On You," which WWE released on its social media and YouTube platforms. You can see them perform in the video above.

The Ballsy Badass has been a quality performer for World Wrestling Entertainment for the past three years, signing in 2019. Meanwhile, Scarlett re-signed with WWE earlier this year. While both have bright futures in the company, they may end up finding success in the music world too based on their singing ability.

#1. Elias is WWE's resident singer-songwriter

Elias is another example of a WWE Superstar who uses his musical abilities as part of his on-screen persona. The Drifter first began wrestling in 2008 and signed with WWE in 2014. It wasn't until 2015 that he started to embrace the musical aspect of his character.

The talented superstar eventually began playing guitar in the ring, singing songs to berate and tear down his opponents. The act has become incredibly popular among fans both from a wrestling standpoint and a musical one, making him a babyface despite his long-tenured heel tendencies.

Elias has released two EPs through the WWE Music Group label. Walk With Elias was released in 2018 and reached number 14 on the Top 100 US Albums on iTunes. He followed it up with Universal Truth in 2020. Given his accomplishments, he could eventually go on to find real success as a musician away from World Wrestling Entertainment.

