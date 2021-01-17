5 current WWE Superstars who got a fellow wrestler fired

WWE is a competitive world, and it's obvious that several wrestlers are fighting it out for every spot on TV for the chance to take their place. This means that backstage politics come into play more often than not, and the company is often forced to take drastic action.

Wrestlers are regularly fired from WWE, with many stars being released back in 2020 because of the budget cuts that needed to be made amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While WWE makes these cuts to save money and free up some space on the main roster for new stars, there are other incidences where current WWE performers have been responsible for getting someone else fired.

The following list looks at just five WWE stars responsible for getting another Superstar fired either directly or indirectly.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got an unnamed star fired

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has become a regular face on WWE TV in recent years. He has been able to join the pre-show panel on pay-per-views on a regular basis.

Booker also has a certain amount of swag backstage as a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He recently told Chris Van Vliet a story about how he told a fellow Superstar to dress in a different locker room and it ended up getting him fired.

"I got invited into the TV locker room. I didn’t just go and dress in the TV locker room. I remember a guy, not too long ago, a couple years back and I’m not gonna say his name. But he lasted in WWE about a year or so. You’ll be able to figure it out, and he was in the TV locker room and I’m wondering in my mind, ‘What the hell is he doing in the TV locker room?’ He’s hanging out in there with us, he’s kicking it and whatnot and I told him — he was talking to me about the guys in the other locker room and I was like, ‘Man, forget those guys man. Dress over here man. I mean, who are those guys to tell you where to dress?’ And all I was doing was stirring the pot. He didn’t know I was getting him in more trouble and then they ended up firing his a*s and you know what He didn’t know why he got fired."

Booker T didn't confirm who the Superstar was that he gave the advice to, but inadvertently it appears that his advice cost him his employment with WWE.