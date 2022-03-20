5 current WWE Superstars who held the spinner belt

The WWE Championship has been the pinnacle of success for more than five decades now. Throughout the years, the title has witnessed many champions as well as several unique designs.

One such design that amassed global fanfare was the spinner belt. The belt represented the WWE Championship throughout most of the Ruthless Aggression Era and the PG Era from 2005 to 2013.

Following his first world title victory in 2005, John Cena retired the Undisputed title design and replaced it with the spinner belt. Fans thought the spinner design would last as long as Cena's reign, but it lasted way further than that.

Although WWE stopped using the rotating W, the overall design persisted and the belt is still known as the spinner belt. It was last seen when The Rock won it from CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2013 and changed it to a completely revamped look.

It's been almost a decade since the belt was a part of Vince McMahon's company and only a few superstars who have had the honor of holding the title are still wrestling with the company.

On our list, we will discuss the five current superstars who once held the spinner belt. Current superstars include those wrestlers who have contested at least once in 2022 so far.

#5 in our list of WWE Superstars who held the spinner belt- Sheamus

Sheamus had one of the most dominant rookie years in Vince McMahon's company. It didn't take him much time to climb up the ranks and challenge for the ultimate gold.

At TLC 2009, the Celtic Warrior managed to defeat John Cena in a tables match for his first world title reign. He would go on to hold the belt for 70 days before dropping it to Big Match John again.

At present, Sheamus teams up with his protégé Ridge Holland and former NXT Superstar Butch fka Pete Dunne. It's been more than six years since Sheamus last won the WWE Championship.

#4. The Miz cashed in for the gold

The Miz with his awesome WWE title belt.

The Miz won his very first WWE Championship when it was still the spinner belt. The A-Lister cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Randy Orton on the 22 November 2010 episode of RAW.

He held the title for a staggering 160 days and even won the WrestleMania 27 main event as the champion against John Cena. The eight-time Intercontinental Champion also introduced a personalized version of the WWE Championship spinner belt during his reign.

The Miz presently is all set to team up with Logan Paul to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

#3. Rey Mysterio overcame all the odds in 2011

WWE @WWE wwe.com/videos/rey-mys… @reymysterio looks to hold on to the #WWEChampionship for more than just one night as he goes one-on-one with @JohnCena in a thrilling #WWERaw main event from 2011: Courtesy of @WWENetwork .@reymysterio looks to hold on to the #WWEChampionship for more than just one night as he goes one-on-one with @JohnCena in a thrilling #WWERaw main event from 2011: Courtesy of @WWENetwork. wwe.com/videos/rey-mys…

Rey Mysterio won the tournament to crown the vacant WWE Championship on the 25 July 2011 episode of RAW, defeating The Miz in the finals. Unfortunately, he was booked to defend it later that night against John Cena.

It was the first and, to date, the only time he has won the WWE Championship in his career. Prior to the said victory, he also held the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Mysterio's sole reign with the spinner belt didn't last even a single day, as he ended up losing that night itself. The Master of 619 currently teams up with his son Dominik, and together they became the first father-son duo to hold tag titles gold.

#2. Edge is the Ultimate Opportunist

Edge with his Rated-R spinner belt.

Edge was one of the biggest superstars during the spinner belt heyday, The Ruthless Aggression Era. Thus, it's not much of a surprise to learn that he held the spinner design on four separate occasions.

The Rated-R Superstar carried the spinner belt around his waist for 139 combined days throughout the four reigns. The Hall of Famer was a part of some epic feuds involving the spinner belt against the likes of John Cena & Jeff Hardy.

He is presently set to lock horns against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. The Clash of Titans is highly anticipated, especially with Edge's latest persona.

#1. Randy Orton slithered his way to the top

Randy Orton as WWE Champion.

The Viper is a 14-time World Champion, out of which he held the spinner belt six times for a combined 421 days. Orton participated in some of his most high-profile feuds at the time, including rivalries against John Cena, Triple H and Batista.

Orton is two world titles away from tying up with John Cena and Ric Flair for most world title runs. The Apex Predator last won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell 2020.

The Viper currently holds the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Riddle and will look forward to retaining the gold at WrestleMania 38 against possible contenders.

Do you think The Legend Killer will ever be able to beat these legends? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

