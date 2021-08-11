5 current WWE Superstars who may never turn heel again

Not every WWE Superstar can pull off the role of being a hero. But for those who do, it is a role that fits them perfectly. Some names are so perfectly embedded in WWE as babyfaces, that it is difficult to envision them as heels.

A few of them did use villainous runs to become bigger stars but aren't likely to go that route again, having gained immense popularity among all sections of the fanbase. Another couple of current stars haven't ever turned heel as well, which makes it an impossible prospect at this stage of their respective careers.

While a heel turn is a great way to save a dying character, these superstars don't need one at all. They are perfect in their current babyface roles. Similar to how some stars may never turn face, here are five that may never turn heel.

#5 WWE megastar John Cena

Having been the top guy in WWE for over a decade, John Cena remains the biggest babyface of his generation. Fans have been clamoring for him to turn heel for a long time, but that ship sailed a few years ago. It would have been an exciting prospect, particularly in 2012.

Cena gave us glimpses of what he would be like as a villain, but never fully turned during his time as a main-eventer. Now that he is a part-timer, fans have grown to appreciate his greatness.

The 16-time world champion does not show up nearly enough for a potential heel turn to work. He would need to be a regular on WWE TV for a few months if the company is to get the most out of him as a villain at this stage. As a result, Cena will likely remain a good guy until he retires.

John Cena is now one of the most beloved superstars in WWE history, with his earth-shattering return opposite Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank proving just that. He is near The Rock's level during his return in 2011, which does not bode well for anyone still hoping for Cena to turn heel in the company.

