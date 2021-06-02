5 current WWE Superstars who are older than John Cena

Although John Cena turned 44 last April, he is still younger than a few current superstars on the WWE roster.

John Cena could return to WWE in July. Reports have stated that WWE is keen to bring back the 16-time world champion for the first show that the live crowd returns. If Cena shows up, it would be his first appearance since his Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

Cena made his WWE debut nearly two decades ago during the Ruthless Aggression era. Since then, the WWE roster has witnessed drastic changes. Very few superstars from that era remain active on the roster today. Upon his return, Cena would be one of the oldest superstars in WWE but not the oldest.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who are older than John Cena.

#5. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is older than John Cena

While he has not spent as much time in WWE as John Cena, current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is older than the Cenation leader. Lashley was born in July 1976 and is about to turn 45 in two months. He is currently one of the oldest superstars on the WWE roster.

Lashley and Cena's paths have crossed several times throughout the past two decades. They have mostly shared the ring in tag team matches either as teammates or opponents. However, they once went head-to-head for the most precious prize, the WWE Championship.

Lashley and Cena's singles bout came at The Great American Bash pay-per-view in 2007. Cena put his WWE Championship on the line as the former ECW Champion attempted to win the title for the first time in his career. Although Lashley gave it his best, he could not defeat Super Cena.

The #SummerSlam Main Event should be John Cena Vs Bobby Lashley instead of Cena Vs Reigns.

Lashley had to wait nearly 14 years to fulfill his dream of winning the WWE Championship. He was finally crowned WWE Champion when he defeated The Miz for the title on Monday Night RAW.

