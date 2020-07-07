5 Current WWE Superstars who want to face Brock Lesnar

A WWE legend wants to face Brock Lesnar for the first time in 18 years.

The Beast Incarnate also has challengers from NXT, as well as one dream match on RAW.

Jeff Hardy and Brock Lesnar at the Backlash PPV in 2002

Brock Lesnar has been away from the WWE ring once again, with his last appearance in 2020 coming a few months ago at WrestleMania 36. At The Show of Shows, The Beast Incarnate lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

Lesnar played a big part in putting over the Scottish Psychopath, like the true pro that he is. Many fans are of the opinion that the former UFC star is in his final few years in WWE, having achieved it all in the company.

But, there are a few Superstars that still are yearning to go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Let's take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who want to face Brock Lesnar:

#5 Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy, like Lesnar, has been in the pro wrestling business for a long time and won numerous championships, and been a part of exciting storylines. Hardy's WWE contract should be up next year, and it's anyone's guess as to where Hardy will wrestle next.

While speaking on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Jeff Hardy revealed that he wants to face Brock Lesnar once again in WWE, and hinted that Lesnar could retire him:

“That’s one more thing, I would love to get my a** kicked by him [Brock Lesnar] again because he’s just intimidating and insanely gifted. To be as successful as he was in the MMA world, he’s amazing. That would be interesting, man. Maybe that could be my last match. I was his first match, he could be my last match.”

The two have had history, with Lesnar's first televised match being against Jeff Hardy at Backlash in 2002. That was also the last time Hardy and Lesnar met in the ring in a singles match in WWE.

