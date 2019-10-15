5 current WWE Superstars who have asked for their release in 2019

Mike Kanellis asked for his release

2019 has been an explosive year for wrestling - and it's not over yet. The world outside of WWE is more exciting than ever, as it is within the WWE Universe.

With more wrestling out there than ever before, it's a great time to be a wrestling fan, and arguably the best time to be a wrestler of the past two decades. However, probably not if you're locked into a contract and not getting to wrestle, or at least not as much as you'd like to.

WWE is notorious for stockpiling talent and, with so many shows and the risk of injuries, it's hard to blame them - but this does come with its pitfalls as it's only logical that not everyone can be used to their full potential at all times - and of course, that leaves some unhappy.

With so much wrestling out there, the grass may look greener, and several stars may wish to move on. Will WWE release them and essentially gift them to the competition? That's another story - but here are five Superstars who have asked for their release from WWE recently, but are still contracted to the company.

#5 Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis publicly requested his release

Just yesterday, former WWE 24/7 Champion Mike Kanellis confirmed that he has requested his release from WWE, posting a very open, emotional and heartfelt statement on his Twitter account regarding his decision as to why he wishes to leave the company.

In the statement, which can be seen in full below, Kanellis confirms that he re-signed with the company back in June, but hints that he may actually regret that decision before opening up about life outside of wrestling, and how not getting to wrestle on television has led to him going home "defeated, sad and angry."

According to Kanellis, that it isn't fair to his wife Maria, or his daughter - and coupled with wasting four years of his life, the former ROH star states that he wants to wrestle around the world and not waste any more time.

There had been unsubstantiated rumors back in January that Kanellis and wife Maria had requested their release before re-signing in June.

