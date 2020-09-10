5 current WWE Superstars who won the same championship three times

Recently, Finn Balor won the WWE NXT Championship for the second time, adding his name to the list of two-time winners. Soon, there may be potential for fans to see the first-ever three-time NXT Champion.

Over the years, there have been many performers who have won the same championship multiple times. Sometimes, Superstars quickly win back titles that they have dropped in rematches.

It is not unusual for WWE Superstars to win the same title more than once - some stars have won the same championships time and time again, especially tag team champions, and winners of the 24/7 title, which often changes multiple times in one night.

Stars with multiple reigns with the same championship have come and gone in WWE, but here are five current-day WWE Superstars who have won the same title three times in their careers.

#5 Kofi Kingston is a three-time WWE United States Champion

Kofi Kingston is a multiple-time championship winner in WWE

Kofi Kingston has won a multitude of championships in his WWE career. Back in June 2009, Kingston won the United States Championship for the first time. He defeated MVP to win the title, after winning a triple threat match to become the number one contender for the championship.

Kingston managed to hold onto the title for months, defending it on many PPV shows including Hell in a Cell and Extreme Rules. He lost the title to The Miz, ending his reign at 126 days.

Advertisement

Almost two years later, Kofi Kingston became United States Champion for the second time. He defeated Sheamus at Extreme Rules after performing a Boom Drop off the top rope, sending the Celtic Warrior through a table. As Kingston was a Superstar performing on RAW at the time, the title moved to the Red brand.

Kingston lost the championship to Dolph Ziggler after a 49-day reign. Again, it would be almost two years until he won the title again. Kofi Kingston won the United States title for a third time from Cesaro on an episode of RAW. The third reign that Kofi had with this championship was his shortest (34 days), as he lost the title at Extreme Rules to Dean Ambrose.