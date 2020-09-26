5 current WWE Superstars who won PPV matches against their real-life relatives

With the gargantuan and diverse brand that WWE is, it isn't a surprise that there are several Superstars who have a relative working in the same company. Over the years, there have been many clashes between members of the same family in WWE. If done right, they can become a storytelling paradise.

Some of the most memorable family feuds in WWE history were Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart and Vince McMahon vs. Shane McMahon, among others. Several current WWE stars have also faced off against their siblings or cousins, whether the company chose to acknowledge it or not.

This is pretty apt, considering Roman Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso this Sunday at Clash of Champions. There have been many such matches in the past, pitting relatives against each other either in singles action or in a tag team match.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who hold pay-per-view victories over their real-life relatives.

#5 Angel Garza (vs. Humberto Carrillo at WWE Super ShowDown 2020)

The most recent match on this list.

Earlier this year, WWE brought Angel Garza to Monday Night RAW from NXT. This was likely done to keep Zelina Vega on TV during Andrade's suspension but somewhere along the way, Garza started looking like a future singles star in the company. His first rivalry came against a member of his own family.

He is the nephew of Hector Garza, as is Humberto Carrillo. The two of them are cousins and have even teamed up earlier in their careers before joining WWE. But they faced each other on multiple occasions in February.

Their biggest match against each other came at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The two had a solid match on the show, with Garza winning in the end with a roll-up. Unfortunately for him and Carrillo, the crowd in Riyadh did not get into their match at all.

It still must have been quite a moment for the cousins to face each other on a WWE pay-per-view. Angel Garza could have a bright future as a WWE Superstar, as mayHumberto Carrillo, considering his age and in-ring talent.