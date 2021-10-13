5 current WWE Superstars who are yet to win a Championship

One of the biggest parameters to judge the success of any superstar in WWE is the number of championships they have won. These championships serve as a thrust for Vince McMahon's promotion to push the talent they see as having a future in the business.

Hall of Famers like Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels began their ascent to stardom with smaller championships. These stalwarts then climbed the ladder of success to cement their legacies by conquering the biggest prizes in the business.

Winning the WWE Championship, Women's Championship and the Universal Championship is the ultimate dream that every competitor has. To realize this dream they need to first conquer the smaller titles.

A classic case of humble beginnings serving as the foundation for esteemed careers, which brings us to the topic of this article.

Here's a look at 5 current WWE Superstars on the RAW and SmackDown roster who are yet to win a Championship.

#5 WWE Superstar - Shanky

Shanky is one of the most intimidating superstars in WWE. The seven-foot giant made his debut on Monday Night RAW earlier this year, having aligned with Jinder Mahal and Veer.

The giant has been in a singles battle with Drew McIntyre as well as a six-man tag-team contest with partners Jinder Mahal and Veer against the team of Jeff Hardy, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali. Shanky's in-ring domination is certainly worth every praise, having manhandled Jeff, Mustafa and Mansoor with much ease.

Now a SmackDown superstar after the Draft, Shanky and his partner Jinder Mahal can certainly look to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Should they be successful in their pursuit of gold, it would be Shanky's first-ever title in the company.

