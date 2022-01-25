5 WWE Superstars who are currently injured 

In WWE, no matter how many precautions are taken, the chances of injuries always persist due to the nature of the sport. Some of the best in the business had to bid farewell to wrestling because of career-threatening injuries.

Steve Austin had to leave the promotion after incurring a severe neck injury. However, superstars like Daniel Bryan and Edge had some of the greatest returns in WWE's history after overcoming injuries that halted their careers for a while.

In the article, we will discuss five WWE Superstars who are currently off the television due to injuries. We hope they withstand all the odds and return to the profession as soon as possible.

#5. Sasha Banks was injured at a WWE Live Event

ms.spr.ly/6017ZmH3U BREAKING: @SashaBanksWWE is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC. BREAKING: @SashaBanksWWE is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC.ms.spr.ly/6017ZmH3U https://t.co/JJkYiceRLs

Sasha Banks suffered a legit leg injury while performing at a live event. In a match against her arch-nemesis Charlotte Flair, she landed awkwardly after an over-the-knee backbreaker.

Though she tried to finish the match, her condition didn't allow her to, and the match was cut short. The referee quickly checked her status and soon threw the "X" sign.

For those unaware, the sign is used by the officials when there is a legitimate injury to the superstar. Banks has since been written off the show and is expected to return within two months.

The following is the official statement released by the promotion:

“Sasha Banks suffered a foot injury at a WWE Live Event in Fayetteville, NC, Sunday night. Although nothing is broken, an MRI has revealed a bruised calcaneus bone, and she will be out of action for 6-8 weeks.”

If everything goes right, we can expect the former women's champion to come back before WrestleMania. However, she will miss the Royal Rumble yet again.

The Legit Boss is the first-ever superstar to enter the women's Royal Rumble match, entering the inaugural 2018 edition at #1. She is yet to return to the eponymous battle royale since that appearance.

