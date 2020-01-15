5 Darkhorse picks to win the 2020 Royal Rumble

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 15, 2020

Who will win The Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is a very special kind of match. It's that rare moment when WWE finally shows their cards and reveals who they are about to fast track to the main title picture. Beyond that, it is a first glimpse of what the company's big WrestleMania match will be and who will be participating in it.

Whether the Royal Rumble winner goes on to win the title at WrestleMania or not is a bit of a different story, but a victory in this match can be a sign of good things to come. In fact, for many Superstars, it is what finally jumpstarted their career to the top of the mountain and made them the next big Superstar, even in defeat at WrestleMania.

With that being said and The Royal Rumble almost upon us, here are five darkhorse Superstars who could possibly win the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will win.

#5 Kevin Owens

Will Kevin Owens punch his ticket to WrestleMania?

Kevin Owens has found himself up and down the card since coming to Monday Night RAW in the draft. Sometimes he's playing with the big boys, and sometimes he's hanging around in the middle of the show. Recently he's been an ally of Samoa Joe and the two have been taking on the Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins, but he has yet to get a definitive victory.

It seems like WWE has a big of a habit of cooling him down after he does something amazing, which has hurt his upward momentum. With that being said, WWE could really benefit from giving Owens a statement victory, so why not do that with a huge win at The Royal Rumble? At least that way, Owens finally gets the stabilizing win that will shoot him towards the upper card and it would likely lead to a dream match for fans to see Brock Lesnar versus Kevin Owens.

