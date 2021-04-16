5 Debuts/Returns that could happen on SmackDown

Ever since Brock Lesnar returned to the WWE after WrestleMania 28 in 2012, post-WrestleMania episodes of RAW and SmackDown have become highly-anticipated. In past years, the likes of Bobby Lashley, Paige, and Nia Jax have either debuted or returned to WWE on the RAW immediately following WrestleMania.

Adam Cole is more than ready for the main roster but post-match footage was shown on NXT. Kyle O'Reilly is set to address his unsanctioned match with Cole from TakeOver: Stand & Deliver next week. If stars are primed for a move to the main roster, they usually don't show up on NXT TV for a few weeks or months.

After her loss to Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match at New Year's Evil, Rhea Ripley disappeared from WWE programming. She showed up in the 2021 Royal Rumble but didn't officially debut on RAW until March.

The post-WrestleMania episode of RAW came and went without any NXT debuts. Charlotte Flair and Ivar of the Viking Raiders both returned from their respective absences. In terms of NXT debuts, fans didn't get any.

WWE SmackDown could be a different story. There are many names - both big and small - that could show up on the post-WrestleMania 37 episode of SmackDown. It could be a huge name returning to action. A hungry young star from NXT could also debut to start the next chapter of their WWE careers. Here are five potential returns or debuts that could take place on this week's SmackDown.

#5 Santana Garrett has been in WWE limbo but might join SmackDown

Santana Garrett

Advertisement

Santana Garrett has long been a solid in-ring performer and would help out the SmackDown women's division. She had a few matches on NXT over the last two years but was mostly used to help put others over.

Some reports in November stated that Garrett had already been called up to the main roster but she has not been seen on WWE TV. Garrett was a part of the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match but disappeared after that.

She even posted a photo of herself backstage on SmackDown last month on Twitter. It teased her debut but the show came and went without an appearance from Garrett.

Advertisement

That was likely done as a tease because things were already in full swing for WrestleMania 37 at the time of its posting. Reinforcements are needed for the division and new challengers for SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Belair has already faced both Bayley and Sasha Banks, so she'll need several new challengers going forward. Whatever happens, Garrett would be a good, veteran addition to the SmackDown women's roster.

1 / 5 NEXT