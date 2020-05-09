5 Decisions that Vince McMahon must not make at WWE Money in the Bank 2020 at any cost 

King Corbin should not become Mr. Money in the Bank

We are only a few days away from Money in the Bank and WWE has done a pretty commendable job of building up the show on RAW and SmackDown. While WWE was unprepared for the pandemic during WrestleMania, I am glad to report that the company has adapted to the world around us and I couldn't be more excited about WWE Money in the Bank.

And yet, a wrong decision or two could derail all of the steam that WWE has, going into the pay-per-view, and Vince McMahon and his creative team should be cognizant of the fact that the following decisions could drive viewers away. Especially at a time when RAW is hitting the lowest ratings in the company's history, WWE will do well to ensure that the following booking decisions do not happen.

#5 Tamina Snuka becomes the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Tamina has come a long way when it comes to showcasing that she belongs in the ring with the rest of the uber-talented WWE SmackDown women's roster, but I still think that the title is far better on Bayley. If someone takes the title from Bayley, it should be none other than her NXT foe and WWE ally- Sasha Banks. The feud seems to be heading in that direction at this time, in any case.

Bayley has really embraced her personality in the best possible way and I just think that right now, she is the best WWE Superstar to represent the SmackDown Women's Division as the face of the same.

That is until Sasha Banks comes along and takes the title from her, resulting in some good long-term storytelling.