5 deserving WWE superstars who never main-evented Wrestlemania

WrestleMania is the premier yearly event of WWE. While SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble are also considered to be part of the Big Four, WrestleMania tops them all.

The event, named by Howard Finkel, was first hosted in 1985 and has since been held every year. During the latter part of 2010s, WWE was often criticized for the unbearably long runtime of the show, a crisis they have deciphered by halving the matches of the event into two separate nights.

WrestleMania is often seen as the pinnacle of pro-wrestling pay-per-views and to main event WrestleMania is the supreme ambition of numerous wrestlers. However, WWE has only hosted 37 such events, meaning only an exclusive number of top-tier superstars have managed to uncover the opportunity.

Here is a star-studded list of five superstars who never main evented WrestleMania despite their potential and stature.

#5 Former WWE Champion CM Punk

CM Punk is presently showing off his skills on AEW. Punk left WWE in a particularly unfavorable split, and one of the reasons was the company's steady disapproval to put him in the main event of WrestleMania.

Punk had all the capabilities to main event the grandest show of the year. He was the first indie wrestler to find a footing in WWE, paving the way for future main eventers such as Daniel Bryan and AJ styles.

Punk seems quite happy sharing the ring with the likes of Darby Allin and Team Taz, and will probably headline some of AEW's biggest events in the future. WrestleMania, however, may very well be an uncaptured goal for the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

