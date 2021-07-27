Top 5 best Eddie Guerrero feuds

Eddie Guerrero found himself trending after a Twitter user called the WWE Hall of Famer a B+ player. Fans and wrestling legends such as Mick Foley came to his defense, praising the unquestionable ability of the late star. Guerrero passed away almost 16 years ago, but fans still remember the greatness that he put on display for his illustrous career.

Eddie became a great promo and character worker that stood for his charm. His Latino Heat gimmick is among the most fondly remembered personas of the Attitude Era. Guerrero's Lie, Cheat and Steal mantra led to him being propelled into superstardom and becoming a WWE Champion. As much as his character is remarkable, Eddie Guerrero's rivalries are just as memorable.

Eddie Guerrero was an A+ player.



End of discussion. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 25, 2021

With his name being pushed back to the forefront due to universal praise of his work, it would be an ideal time to look back on some of the amazing rivalries that he crafted throughout his career. In this article, let's take a look at the five best Eddie Guerrero feuds of all time.

#5 Eddie Guerrero vs. Edge

#ProWrestling #ProWrestlingHistory

For the record, around these parts, we recognize Eddie Guerrero as one of the best to ever do it.https://t.co/AT7Pkzeu5p — WrestleHistoryJuan (@HistoryJuan) July 25, 2021

Eddie Guerrero had a very public battle with an addiction to pain medication stemming from a car accident in 1999 that led to him being placed in rehab. After a DUI arrest in November 2001, Guerrero was released from his WWE contract. Following a stint on the independent scene, Eddie would return to the company, looking to leave his past behind and redeem himself.

Initially being placed on the Raw brand, Eddie Guerrero would make his way to the SmackDown brand alongside long-time friend and rival Chris Benoit. This would lead to the famed SmackDown Six era of the brand. To kick off this period, Eddie would get into a feud with Edge. The future Rated R Superstar was an up-and-comer looking to make a name for himself after tag team success in 2002.

Eddie Guerrero lost to Edge at Summerslam 2002 before getting his win back at Unforgiven the following month. With their series tied 1-1, they looked to finally settle the score in a No Disqualification Match on the September 26th, 2002. In what many call one of the best matches in the history of the program, Edge pulled off the final deciding win against Guerrero.

The rivalry was a launching pad for Edge. He credits this series of matches with Eddie Guerrero as helping him further push ahead his career and becoming a better in-ring performer. The two men had tremendous chemistry and their encounters have aged very well.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush