5 directions for Adam Cole after Undisputed Finale loss at NXT TakeOver 36

At WWE NXT TakeOver 36, Adam Cole lost the Undisputed Finale to Kyle O’Reilly. Cole pinned KOR once in the 2-out-of-3 Falls Match before tapping out to the NXT Superstar inside the steel cage.

According to many news reports, Adam Cole’s WWE contract has now come to an end. The superstar has not yet signed a new contract with the company and will be looking at all options before making a final decision.

There are many things The Panama City Playboy can still do in WWE. He is yet to move out of NXT and compete on the main roster. Meanwhile, there are a few other promotions that’ll be looking to hook in the big fish.

Take a look at five directions Adam Cole could take following his loss at NXT TakeOver 36.

#5. Adam Cole could join AEW for some dream matches

Imagine if Adam Cole joins AEW and we get Cole v CM Punk pic.twitter.com/r7yHQRoB8y — Leevs x🌻 (@HelloItsLevi) August 21, 2021

One of the biggest rumors going around the wrestling industry is that Adam Cole could sign for AEW following his time with WWE. That could certainly turn out to be true in the months to come.

Cole has been in WWE NXT for some time now and he has done everything there is to do with the brand. The Panama City Playboy could perhaps be against the idea of moving to the main roster, explaining his long run on NXT to date. This could lead him to join another company that allows a lot of creative freedom.

Cole’s girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is already in AEW, along with a lot of his other friends. Britt Baker was recently asked about the possibility of Cole joining AEW, and she wasn’t against the idea:

"I think it’s funny when people say, ‘he has to go to AEW because of Britt!’ because there are so many more people at AEW who have played a bigger role in the wrestling side of his life. People like The Young Bucks, Kenny; he was in the Bullet Club for the majority of the Indie career people know him for. He has such a history in AEW that, if he came here, the storylines are endless - but he’s happy where he is. So, if he were to jump ship and come my way, that would be awesome, but if he stays in WWE forever then I’d be happy, too, as I just want him to be happy."

Adam Cole is one of the hottest prospects in the industry today. CM Punk recently made his AEW debut, and that could tempt Cole to join the promotion for a dream feud between the two men.

Will wrestling fans see Adam Cole compete in some dream matches in a brand new promotion?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham