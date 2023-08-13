5 directions for AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown & Payback 2023

AJ Styles made it to the final three of the Slim Jim Battle Royal at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Styles eliminated Karrion Kross from the match, but Kross sought revenge by assisting Sheamus in eliminating The Phenomenal One. On the most recent episode of SmackDown, Styles got a clean win over Kross, but the former NXT Champion had previously implied that their rivalry isn't over until he says it's over.

Styles hasn't tasted championship success in two years, with his most recent title win being the RAW Tag Team Titles alongside Omos in 2021. Since then, AJ has remained a singles competitor, used mostly in mid-card and upper-mid-card programs. Despite not winning gold in recent years, Styles is still an accomplished wrestler in WWE, having been a former Intercontinental Champion, three-time United States Champion, and two-time WWE Champion.

What's next for The Phenomenal One following The Biggest Party of the Summer? Without further ado, here are five possible booking scenarios for AJ Styles on SmackDown leading up to WWE Payback 2023.

#5. AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns has defeated a plethora of WWE's top stars during his record-breaking Universal Championship run. But one name he hasn't smashed during his 1,000+ day reign is "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles.

While a match between Styles and Reigns in 2023 would predictably go to The Tribal Chief, it'd still make for an entertaining spectacle worth seeing. The matches between Roman and AJ were epic back in 2016, and it likely would be no different if both stars were to collide in the current year. While the contest will likely once again go to Roman, Styles could work his tail off in convincing the fans that there could be a shot of him dethroning The Head of the Table.

Whether this match is held on an episode of SmackDown, or a premium live event, wrestling fans would be in for a treat to see AJ Styles battle Roman Reigns. With over 20 years of wowing audiences, Styles has certainly deserved his moment in the sun against the best WWE has to offer.

Considering the incredible run Roman Reigns has been on in the past few years, AJ Styles would certainly be the underdog in this potential rivalry. A battle between The Tribal Chief and The Phenomenal One would also be a nice break from all The Bloodline drama involving Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos.

#4. WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles feuds with a faction led by Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross recently released a vignette on social media, which seemingly indicated The Harbinger of Doom will be bringing back-up to SmackDown soon. Kross mentioned that Styles showed him the importance of brotherhood. Kross also mentioned that a prophet is absolutely nothing without disciples, before cryptically saying, "Soon, you'll see."

Despite getting a win over AJ in a mixed tag match, Styles has defeated Kross three times in a row when it comes to televised singles matches. Perhaps the two-time NXT Champion needs help in knocking off The Phenomenal One, one-to-one. In his recent vignette promo, he talked about a prophet needing disciples, which in wrestling terms translates to Kross talking about leading his own faction of wrestlers.

Who will join Kross' potential faction on the main roster? Perhaps Joe Gacy and his group Schism will get called up from NXT to assist Kross in his fight against The Phenomenal One on the blue brand. If so, Styles and the rest of The O.C. may be in for an all-out war.

#3. AJ Styles goes after the WWE United States Championship

As previously mentioned, AJ Styles has attained three reigns as United States Champion. In 2023, Styles could potentially add a fourth reign as U.S. Champ to his resume. Currently, Rey Mysterio is the champion after dethroning Austin Theory for the gold on the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. After defeating Karrion Kross in three consecutive singles matches, Styles may be looking to win gold, rather than prolong his rivalry with The Devil of Monterrey.

Austin Theory will more than likely be looking to win back the title he lost. However, there are sure to be many other wrestlers on the roster hungry for a shot at the United States Champion. AJ Styles has unsuccessfully challenged Theory for the U.S. Title at house shows in recent weeks. The Phenomenal One's luck may turn around with a different champion to challenge.

Whether it's a singles bout or a multi-man match, wrestling fans would be in for a treat to see two legends collide in the form of AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. If the title match ends up being a multi-man bout, Austin Theory and the LWO's Santos Escobar will most likely be involved in the battle, considering the recent booking of both men in the U.S. title division. Styles may also have to defeat both Escobar and Theory to qualify for a shot at Rey's U.S. Title.

#2. AJ Styles tangles with a familiar foe known as "The Nigerian Giant" Omos

During the Slim Jim Battle Royal, AJ Styles hit Omos with a Phenomenal Forearm, causing the giant to stumble back toward the ropes. Eight WWE Superstars then took advantage of the stunned Omos, and got the big man over the top rope and onto the floor below. The Nigerian Giant hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his elimination at SummerSlam, but he might return with revenge on his mind against The Phenomenal One.

As previously mentioned, Omos and Styles were former partners, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles together in 2021. However, the team split up by the end of that year, resulting in a blowoff match during the first RAW of 2022. This feud could be revisited in 2023 and possibly lead to the Payback premium live event and/or a match on a future episode of SmackDown. Omos could even get involved in Styles' feud with Kross, helping the former NXT Champion finally get a singles victory over The Phenomenal One.

#1. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley's new faction - The O.C. vs the new Hurt Business?

The Good Brothers battled The Brawling Brutes on the August 4, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. However, their tag team match was declared a "no contest" after The Street Profits got involved. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford were handing out beatings left and right, taking out The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as well as The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland. Bobby Lashley would come out to celebrate this beatdown.

Neither team has avenged this attack from Bobby Lashley's new faction, which many fans are calling the new Hurt Business. If and when The O.C. strikes back, they may have AJ Styles leading the charge. It's clear to see Payback is on the horizon, and that's not just a play on words for WWE's next premium live event.

