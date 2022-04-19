5 directions for Alexa Bliss once she returns to WWE

Alexa Bliss is one of the most diverse performers in all of WWE. Her last meaningful feud was a title program against then-RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair the previous fall. For some reason, however, she has been used sporadically since then.

Instead of proper character development, Bliss experienced a change after the feud. Flair ripped up Lilly, Bliss' doll, and The Goddess went on a downward spiral. She disappeared from TV for months until the build-up to the Elimination Chamber event.

Her return to TV came in pre-taped therapy sessions on RAW. At the end of those segments, she competed in the Chamber match in February. Bliss was the last person eliminated by the eventual winner Bianca Belair. Once the Elimination Chamber event was over, she disappeared from WWE TV again.

Alexa Bliss recently got married following WrestleMania, but how will she be booked once she returns to RAW?

Here are five possible directions for Alexa Bliss once she returns to WWE.

#5. Bliss could go even more intense with her previous WWE gimmick

Have we seen the last of the twisted version of Bliss from the last two years?

Some fans saw the dark gimmicks of Bliss and the Fiend as a hit or miss. Many loved the characters for their innovation and creativity as the duo portrayed extremely different characters from the usual performers in WWE. Some people, however, didn't like them at all.

While Bliss seemed to "turn a corner" with her therapy, she could always go much darker. When Lilly got destroyed, she just had a meltdown, but she didn't take her frustrations or rage out on anyone.

Bliss could attack babyfaces like Liv Morgan or her former ally Nikki A.S.H. when she returns to RAW. She already has a history with a lot of women on the roster. It would make her unstable and unpredictable, which is something that the division needs.

#4. Edge's faction could add Bliss to its ranks

Could Bliss try out a different character with darker intentions?

There were some rumblings that Edge's group would consist of multiple members. Damien Priest was the first person to join him back at WrestleMania 38. The group has continued to torment AJ Styles on the Road to WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE's recent factions haven't really included men and women in the same group. AEW does things a bit differently with factions like Best Friends, the Andrade Family Office, and Dan Lambert's American Top Team, while IMPACT Wrestling has Decay.

Since Edge's presentation has been dark, few women in WWE can pull "dark" gimmicks off better than Bliss. Only time will tell.

#3. Bliss could battle Edge's faction if a female joins his group

On the flip side of joining Edge's group would be to oppose it. Rhea Ripley turned heel on the latest episode of RAW. She is one of the rumored females that could join Edge's side. Before her, Priest was rumored to be a faction member, and it came true.

Since dropping the RAW Women's title last summer, Ripley has primarily been used in the tag team division. Hopefully, her heel turn will lead to a renewed push. Another interesting fact is that Ripley eliminated the sinister Bliss from the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Bliss is popular whether she is a heel or a face, so she could battle Ripley or whichever female who may join Edge and Priest.

#2. Could another tag team be in her future?

When Bliss comes back to WWE, will Lilly still be by her side?

Bliss could be paired with someone else who may not be the best on the mic. She is one of the best talkers in the women's division and could help out a newer star from NXT. Stars like Io Shirai and Dakota Kai are more than ready to join the main roster.

Some WWE tag teams are usually short-term pairings to challenge for the Women's Tag Titles. Bliss is a former tag team Champion, so that could be a way to ease her back into the competition.

An interesting idea brought up by Sportskeeda's Phillipa Marie was to have Bliss and Lilly challenge for the titles. She was still holding the doll after therapy, so it could remain a part of her presentation.

#1. Bliss could challenge for the RAW Women's title

It's been almost four years since Bliss held a singles title in WWE. After losing the RAW Women's title to Ronda Rousey in 2018, she was primarily used in tag team action. That briefly changed when she fully developed the darker aspects of her character.

She never held a singles championship, however, in her dark guise. WWE needs to freshen up the title scenes on both shows. While challenging the title is one thing, winning is a more different accomplishment. Pundits and fans often clamor that a variety of stars need to hold the gold so that things do not get stagnant in the division.

Bliss could challenge whoever holds the RAW Women's Championship when she returns to WWE. If it is Bianca Belair, then it would be a fresh feud.

