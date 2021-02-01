5 Directions for Christian in WWE after his return at Royal Rumble 2021

At the Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, Christian made his return to in-ring competition for the first time since competing in a quick match on RAW in 2020. During the Men's Rumble, Captain Charisma entered the match at No. 24 and reunited with his long-term tag team partner and best friend, Edge.

While the Rumble didn't exactly turn out the way Christian was hoping for, it definitely is safe to say that the former ECW World Champion was overjoyed by the end of the night. Despite failing to seal his place at WrestleMania 37, Christian's best friend Edge pulled-off the unthinkable and won his second-ever Royal Rumble.

However, that now leaves us with the question, where does Christian go from here?

With Edge set to challenge for a World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All, Christian is likely to play a big role in the former's Road To WrestleMania. With that being said, here are a few options on how WWE could book Christian following his triumphant return to the company at Royal Rumble 2021.

#5. Christian feuds with Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley is the current WWE US Champion

As soon as Christian's music hit at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, one of the first men to greet him back into the squared circle was Bobby Lashley. However, on this occasion, Christian got the upper-hand on the CEO of The Hurt Business and with the help of Daniel Bryan, Big E, and Riddle, Captain Charisma managed to eliminate Bobby Lashley from the Rumble.

During his 18 minutes in the Royal Rumble, Lashley was the only Superstar who Christian managed to eliminate. And that itself could be the primary reason for WWE to book Christian in a feud with Bobby Lashley. The two men have a lot of history with each other and having Christian challenge for Lashley's US Championship would also call for a sensible feud on the Road To WrestleMania.

The reigning US Champion is currently engaged in a feud with Riddle, however, once he is past the former NXT Tag Team Champion, Lashley could shift focus towards Christian.