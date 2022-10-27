Fans were shocked when the former Nikki A.S.H. appeared during the final minutes of WWE RAW. Without her mask, the former superhero attacked Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, the referee, Bayley, and Bianca Belair. Commentary made it clear it wasn't "Almost A Super Hero" that fans were seeing, but "The Twisted Sister" Nikki Cross.

While there are many questions about what direction Nikki Cross will go in following her character shift on WWE RAW, questions have also arisen about her tag team partner. Nikki has been teaming up with the Scottish powerhouse Doudrop throughout the year on RAW, Main Event, and occasionally even both SmackDown & NXT.

There's a chance that the tag team featuring Cross and Doudrop will no longer continue moving forward. If that is the case, where does Doudrop go from here? Could the talented star revert back to her old self too? Maybe the duo will remain, but with a twist?

Below are 5 directions for Doudrop in WWE following the return of Nikki Cross.

#5. She could go back to her Piper Niven name

Upon first joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Doudrop went by the name Piper Niven. She first used the name in the Mae Young Classic and then later upon joining NXT UK in 2019 where she battled the likes of Kay Lee Ray, Toni Storm, and Rhea Ripley.

Piper joined the main roster on June 14th, 2021 under a new name. The former Niven became Doudrop and along with the change in name came a change in gear, hairstyle, and general demeanor. She was initially paired up with Eva Marie.

Over the past year, Doudrop has slowly transitioned back towards her Piper Niven personality. Her gear became a lot less over-the-top and more flattering and her hairstyle went back to her previous look.

Now that Nikki A.S.H. has returned to her Cross name, Doudrop could follow suit and once again become known as Piper Niven. While most of the transition has already been completed, this would effectively end the Doudrop chapter of her career.

#4. Doudrop could move to NXT

Doudrop on NXT

Sometimes a move to NXT helps superstars hit the reset button. They can completely reinvent themselves as brand new characters or more often than not simply have an avenue to evolve and try out something different.

There have been numerous examples of this happening over the years with Tyson Kidd, Zack Ryder, and Drew McIntyre all returning to NXT following main roster stints. More recently, Mandy Rose has had great success with the developmental brand, with T-BAR and Apollo Crews making moves from WWE's main roster as well.

Doudrop could follow in the aforementioned superstars' footprints and join NXT full-time. The move would be immediately fresh as the Scottish superstar went directly from NXT UK to RAW and never had a full-time stint on the NXT in the United States. Mandy Rose vs. Doudrop could be an epic battle. Who knows, she could even reunite with her former friend-turned-enemy Alba Fyre and pursue tag gold.

#3. She could move to SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousy

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

As noted, Doudrop was first hired as part of the NXT UK brand in 2019 and later moved to WWE RAW as an associate of Eva Marie. The talented Doudrop has remained a RAW superstar during that time, although she has occasionally competed on other WWE brands.

A change from RAW may be needed, but she doesn't necessarily have to move to NXT. Doudrop could instead be traded from RAW to WWE SmackDown. The move would open her up to brand new opponents and superstars she has either rarely battled or never wrestled before. They include Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Xia Li, and B-Fab, among others.

The most notable match she could have on the blue brand is against the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Due to her size, she'd be a major threat to Ronda. A first-time-ever bout between the two bruisers could be extremely entertaining and offer something brand new to fans. She'd also help strengthen a roster that fans are sometimes critical of on social media.

#2. Doudrop could wait for WWE NXT Europe to begin

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "The intent will be to take NXT Europe and bring that around the world. So, NXT Europe, NXT Australia, NXT South Africa, South America, Mexico."



A phrase often uttered by the controversial wrestling legend Jim Cornette is "how can I miss you if you don't go away?" The quote is typically used in reference to superstars who need a break from television to freshen up. Sometimes time away can benefit a wrestler more than being on WWE programming every week.

Doudrop doesn't necessarily need time away to become fresh. If she wants to revert back to being Piper Niven or just have a new start in the company, WWE could have the Scottish star sit and wait for the launch of a new brand. It was announced earlier this year that NXT Europe will be launching in 2023.

The talented Doudrop began her WWE career as part of NXT UK. She's Scottish and thus has spent a lot of time on the European independent wrestling scene. A return to Europe to give the new brand immediate star power could benefit the company while also giving her a new setting to change or evolve her persona. Plus, she would be an excellent first champion.

#1. She could take a dark turn with Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross

There are a lot of options for Doudrop in the coming weeks, months, and years thanks to three major brands already active and more on the way. With that said, a change of scenery may not be what the Scottish star needs or wants. Instead, a major change to her personality may be in store.

Nikki Cross reverted back to her Twisted Sister gimmick upon returning to WWE RAW earlier this week. The darker side brings chaos and aggression everywhere she goes. While many believe this spells the end for the Doudrop-Nikki tag team, it could instead be the beginning of something brand new.

Doudrop could potentially take a twisted path of her own. Instead of Doudrop making Nikki more serious, it could be Nikki who leads Doudrop down a psychotic path. The character change would shake things up considerably for WWE RAW and the company as a whole. An aggressive Doudrop is a threat to everybody on the roster.

