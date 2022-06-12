5 directions for Finn Balor's new Judgment Day

Judgment Day made a major impact on RAW. The group repeatedly promised that a new member would join their deadly alliance. Eventually, that proved to be true. Finn Balor came out to the ring to join Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

It seemed as if the faction would be stronger than ever as a foursome, but Ripley, Priest, and Balor shocked the world by assaulting Edge. The group claimed The Rated R Superstar was the last one holding them back.

While the WWE Universe will have to see if Edge will look for revenge, things likely aren't slowing down for the faction. With the Hall of Famer seemingly out of the picture, what will they do next? Will they look for titles? New members? The intense trio can do almost anything they want to do moving forward.

Below are five directions for Finn Balor's new Judgment Day:

#5. Judgment Day could recruit new members

A major focal point for Edge's promos over the past few months has been the growing Judgment Day faction. The WWE Hall of Famer's cult-like behavior was built around injustices. He believed people were being abused. Those who disagreed were sheep. Edge believed most were just too blind to see his vision.

However, he always emphasized that those who did see his vision were welcome to join him. These words led Priest and Ripley to walk beside him. That mentality may remain now that he has been excommunicated from the group.

If Balor, Priest, and Ripley want to grow the faction, now is a good time to do so. Edge has made a lot of enemies in the locker room. With him gone, they could potentially coerce and manipulate others into joining their stable.

#4. Finn Balor and Damian Priest could go for tag team gold

Rhea Ripley is currently penciled in to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. If the match takes place at WWE Money in the Bank, Judgment Day may get their first taste of gold since forming.

While Ripley winning would be huge for the group, it likely won't be enough. Other members of the brooding stable will surely want titles too. Balor and Priest could officially become a tag team and go for tag gold.

Balor and Priest have been opponents before. They had an intense fight in NXT. The pair will likely have chemistry in the ring together. If the duo can work well as a team, they may be the perfect challenge for The Usos. With their experience and talent, Jimmy & Jey may be overwhelmed.

#3. Judgment Day can challenge The Bloodline

The Bloodline!

Judgment Day is a dominant force. Right now, the trio is the top stable on RAW. While that is an impressive feat, it would be a stretch to call them the top stable in all of WWE.

The top faction in World Wrestling Entertainment is also the top in all professional wrestling. The leading group in the industry is The Bloodline. Roman Reigns holds both the WWE and the Universal Championship. Jimmy & Jey Uso hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship. They are on top of the industry.

If Judgment Day wants to solidify itself as the most imposing force in professional wrestling, they need to target The Bloodline. Only once The Tribal Chief and the rest of his alliance are out of the picture can the dark RAW trio truly thrive.

#2. The faction can taunt and belittle Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Edge!

Judgment Day is a heel faction. The trio of villains aren't good, decent people. Instead, they are evil to the core. One way to further express their rottenness is to have them boast about what they've done.

After the stable viciously attacked Edge following the trio callously kicking him out of their group, they should leave him alone. They sent their message loud and clear. Most would say they've already gone beyond and above what any rational person would send that message.

Instead, the group can show off their dominance by constantly mentioning what they did. Priest, Ripley, and Balor can rub their actions in everybody's noses. They could even call Edge out while believing he's never coming back. Doing this helps build their heat while giving Edge more motivation for a return.

#1. Finn Balor can challenge Roman Reigns

Finn Balor and The Bloodline!

For now, it remains unclear who will lead the faction. If Damian Priest isn't leading the group, there's a good chance it could be Finn Balor. Balor has more experience than his two stablemates. Finn is a former two-time NXT Champion. He's also a former WWE Universal Champion. The Prince is no stranger to gold.

Balor may be the right choice to lead the Judgment Day faction. If he does lead the group, he'll be the one to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That may be troubling for Roman Reigns.

The two have battled in the past. The pair faced off at WWE Extreme Rules 2021. As The Demon, Finn nearly defeated The Tribal Chief. Had the rope not collapsed as he went to hit the Coup de Grace, he may have walked out the champion. Finn undoubtedly remembers that night. He'd want an opportunity to avenge his loss.

Judgment Day without Edge will be interesting. The WWE Universe may see the faction rise to new heights. There's also a chance the stable flops and fades away. Regardless, fans will have their eyes glued to their devices to see what happens with Balor, Ripley, and Priest.

