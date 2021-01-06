5 Directions for Keith Lee following his crushing loss to Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW 

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre went to war on RAW Legends Night for the WWE Championship and unfortunately, nobody remembers who came up second, in WWE and life.

While the world is still stunned at the fact that Drew McIntyre and Goldberg squared off in the middle of the ring on RAW Legends Night, not nearly as many people are wondering about the future of his competitor, Keith Lee.

Pondering about such things is what we do at SK Wrestling and therefore, we present five directions for Keith Lee following his defeat against Drew McIntyre.

#5 Keith Lee clashes against Drew McIntyre, this time as a heel, after winning the Royal Rumble

Did you check out this exclusive about Keith Lee that was posted exclusively on the SK Wrestling Twitter handle? If you look at the man, you instantly believe that Keith Lee would be a favorite to win the Royal Rumble. Once you see him work, this idea is strengthened and hence, nobody would bat an eyelid if he wins the 2021 Royal Rumble.

The only reason why this possibility is so very early in this list is that Vince McMahon is not nearly as high on Keith Lee as he was a few weeks ago. That said, plans could always change and Keith Lee could go on to win the Royal Rumble to challenge the WWE Champion, Goldberg, or Drew McIntyre. In fact, the triple threat match mentioned by WrestleVotes doesn't really sound half bad at all.

There could be a heel turn at some point, giving a fresh new dimension to the McIntyre vs. Keith Lee match, considering we've all seen it already.