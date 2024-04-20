5 Directions for LA Knight following loss on WWE SmackDown - Major attitude change, SummerSlam title match & more 

AJ Styles and LA Knight competed in a singles match this week on WWE SmackDown and the bout had major implications. The stars were vying for a shot at Cody Rhodes, who dethroned Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

LA Knight got the better of AJ Styles at WrestleMania but the two stars met again tonight on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One defeated The Megastar and will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Backlash next month.

Listed below are five directions for LA Knight following his loss on SmackDown:

#5. LA Knight could target another major title in WWE

LA Knight battled Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023 but the veteran came up short. He also was a part of the Fatal Four-Way match for the undisputed world title at Royal Rumble but The Tribal Chief emerged victorious in January as well. Knight may decide to go after another title in the promotion to see if he can have more success after coming up short on SmackDown.

Logan Paul is the reigning United States Champion on SmackDown and will likely be defending his title at SummerSlam 2024 on August 3 in Cleveland. The premium live event is in The Maverick's hometown and Knight would be a great selection as his opponent. Knight and Paul could engage in some memorable promos to build toward the title match this summer.

#4. He could become even more obsessed with AJ Styles

LA Knight replaced AJ Styles at Fastlane 2023 as John Cena's tag team partner against The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso had previously taken out Styles in a brutal backstage attack and Knight served as his replacement. Knight carried the momentum from his victory with Cena into a title match at Crown Jewel but came up short.

Styles resented Knight so much for getting the title match that he flew all the way to Australia to interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match in February. He attacked Knight and ensured that the veteran did not win the match. Knight could return the favor and fly to France next month to make sure Styles does not become champion at Backlash.

#3. He could be drafted to WWE RAW

The WWE Draft will take place later this month and LA Knight could be given a fresh start on the red brand. Knight could help fill the void Cody Rhodes left behind as one of the top babyfaces on WWE RAW. Rhodes is now listed as a SmackDown star after dethroning Roman Reigns to become champion at WrestleMania XL.

Knight could choose to go after the World Heavyweight Championship held by Damian Priest or possibly chase the Intercontinental Title now that Gunther is no longer the champion. The veteran has not held gold on the main roster and has multiple paths to do so despite losing his match against AJ Styles tonight.

#2. Knight could return to NXT

The 41-year-old could return to WWE NXT for a while and help develop some of the younger talent in the company. Knight has been in the wrestling business for a long time and has experience in multiple companies. He has gotten over with the crowd due to his promos and could spend some time in NXT to help the next wave of talent improve their craft.

It would also present the opportunity for fans who tune into RAW and SmackDown to miss the veteran. He could return in a few months to a massive reaction and perhaps finally capture a title with the fans fully behind him.

#1. The Megastar could turn heel on the blue brand

AJ Styles' victory over LA Knight tonight on WWE SmackDown may have caused the veteran to snap. He has been trying to reach the top of the mountain in the company but keeps getting knocked back down whenever he gets close.

LA Knight may have concluded that he must make a significant change to accomplish his goals in WWE. He could turn heel in his next match and choose to do whatever it takes to get ahead moving forward.

