5 directions for Matt Riddle after WWE Clash at the Castle

On September 3rd, 2022, WWE held its first stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, which is remembered for the iconic Intercontinental Championship match between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog.

The promotion continued its momentum with Clash at the Castle and delivered a card packed with exciting matches. Despite some discontent that Drew McIntyre didn't dethrone Roman Reigns, the premium live event was well received.

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins also played their part, putting on an action-packed co-main event. After a build accentuated by an electric promo segment, the two stars lived up to expectations. Even though the former UFC fighter fell short, he raised his stock with an impressive performance.

With that being said, here are five directions for Matt Riddle in WWE after Clash at the Castle:

#5. Riddle could welcome the returning Braun Strowman

According to a report from PWInsider, Braun Strowman could return to WWE on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The former Universal Champion was originally released on June 02, 2021 due to budget cuts.

The likes of Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano have already returned to the company after being let go.

Due to his imposing frame, there is a dearth of credible opponents for Strowman on the WWE roster. Matt Riddle's MMA background makes him an ideal opponent for the Monster Among Men.

The Original Bro could use his technical prowess to neutralize the former Universal Champion's power and create an interesting clash of styles.

#4. Challenging United States Champion Bobby Lashley

After missing out on a spot at Clash at the Castle, Bobby Lashley is chomping at the bit. The United States Champion will put his title on the line against The Miz inside a steel cage on the September 5th episode of WWE RAW.

The All Mighty has embarked on an impressive run with the title after winning it from Austin Theory at Money in the Bank. He's already turned away impressive foes such as AJ Styles and Tommaso Ciampa.

Once he's finished working with The Miz, Riddle would be an excellent choice to feud with Lashley. The former UFC fighter would benefit massively from winning the United States title and could believably dethrone the former Impact Wrestling star.

#3. Going after WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Gunther poses with the IC strap

While Clash at the Castle had several great matches, Gunther and Sheamus clearly stole the show after a bout filled with stiff strikes and excellent in-ring psychology. The Austrian star retained the Intercontinental Championship after a breakout performance.

A feud with Gunther would help Matt Riddle become a more serious character and embrace his roots as a badass with an MMA background. The two are also excellent in-ring performers and are almost certain to have one of the best feuds of the year.

#2. Reuniting with Randy Orton

Reuniting RK-Bro is a no-brainer

Randy Orton hasn't wrestled since he and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW Tag-Team Championship to The Usos on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. The Viper has been out of action since then due to a back injury.

While there isn't a set date for his return, Seth Rollins paid tribute to the former WWE Champion at Clash of the Castle by using the mid-rope DDT and stealing his pose. Could a return to action be around the corner?

RKBro was one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling before Orton suffered an injury. A rematch between them and The Usos would be worthy of main eventing a pay-per-view.

#1. Continuing his feud with Seth Rollins

While there is a plethora of possibilities, the likeliest scenario is that Matt Riddle continues his program with Seth Rollins.

The two talented superstars have made their feud personal and the story has yet to come to a conclusion. They were initially set to clash at SummerSlam but the bout was postponed due to a kayfabe injury.

In their Clash at the Castle match, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion lost his composure while trying to destroy The Visionary. This allowed Rollins to outwit his foe and come away with the victory.

Riddle is sure to be seething and will be out for revenge. The pair could have their blow-off in a stipulation match at Extreme Rules. With the right build, they could even main event the show.

