5 directions for Roman Reigns following WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

In the main event of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Roman Reigns, and The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a hellacious war inside the specialized steel structure.

Earlier this month, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed Unified WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. He also kept The Bloodline intact in the lead-up to and at Survivor Series, easing the conflict between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

However, Crown Jewel and Survivor Series are in the history books, and The Tribal Chief is without a clear direction. Fortunately, many possibilities have been teased recently, and many options are on the table. On that note, let's explore 5 potential directions for Roman Reigns.

#5 Roman Reigns defends his Unified WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023.

Kevin Owens has a bone to pick with Roman Reigns.

This one seems to be the most likely option following Survivor Series: WarGames. In Boston, Kevin Owens almost pinned The Tribal Chief in the main event. He had Reigns beaten following a Pop-Up Powerbomb with Stunner. However, KO's best friend, Sami Zayn, stopped the three-count.

Zayn later low-blowed his long-time friend and struck a Helluva Kick on the orders of The Head of The Table. In the process, The Honorary Uce earned the respect of Reigns and The Bloodline.

Given that Owens had Reigns beat and the subsequent betrayal, WWE may be building the former Universal Champion as the next challenger for the Undisputed World Titles. Furthermore, KO only joined The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre to get his hands on the longest-reigning Universal Champion, claiming to have unfinished business with him.

According to WrestlingNews.Co, Owens is reportedly set to challenge ns at the Rumble, suggesting that a future show-down is likely on the cards.

#4 Sheamus steps up to The Head of The Table.

There aren't many plausible challengers left for Roman Reigns, especially those he hasn't already faced over his historic title reign. One might point out KO and Seth Rollins, but Reigns has already battled them. Enter Sheamus, who has experienced a significant career resurgence towards the tail-end of his career.

Although The Prizefighter was the X-factor in the match, Sheamus was the defacto leader of the team that challenged The Bloodline, as he was featured most prominently in the promotional graphics. Furthermore, The Celtic Warrior and The Tribal Chief had several intense staredowns that had the fans on the edge of their seats.

The commentators have repeatedly alluded to their history as rivals, bringing up The Irishman's successful cash-in on Reigns at Survivor Series 2015. Considering the teases and the enormous potential of the match-up, Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus is a strong possibility.

#3 The Tribal Chief orders and helps The Bloodline bring in all the gold.

Currently, The Tribal Chief has unified the WWE and Universal Championships, and The Usos have done the same for the Tag Team Titles. Excluding NXT, only the mid-card belts on both brands elude The Bloodline. However, the Roman Reigns-led faction has two remaining competent and loyal members - Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn.

The Big Uce could order The Honorary Uce and The Enforcer to bring the United States and Intercontinental Championships to the Bloodline. That would mean one member jumping ship to RAW to dethrone Austin Theory and the other defeating Gunther, the most dominating IC Champ in recent memory.

Sami Zayn would be the better man to defeat Theory, while Sikoa is the more plausible contender for the IC Title. Of course, The Austrian Anomaly is one of the most protected athletes in WWE today, so The Enforcer would need help from The Bloodline to secure the championship.

Although this direction has more to do with The Bloodline, it involves Reigns as the shot-caller. Moreover, The Tribal Chief could assist his men in winning the championships, as he did for The Usos in May.

#2 Roman Reigns declares entry into the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Roman Reigns has taken on all-comers.

Kevin Owens, Edge, John Cena, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre are a handful of top-tier superstars Roman Reigns has defeated during his historic title reign. Having dealt with every challenge, there aren't many left standing in his way.

However, The Tribal Chief is a proud man. He loves to assert his dominance and strength at the expense of others. Reigns' brash attitude may lead him to declare entry into the 2023 Men's Rumble match because, in his opinion, there isn't any worthy challenger left to defeat.

There is precedent to this - Brock Lesnar entered the 2020 Men's Rumble match at number one as WWE Champion. His title wasn't up for grabs, so putting the Undisputed World Titles on the line isn't a compulsion for Reigns.

Having The Tribal Chief enter the thirty-man melee is an enthralling idea. It would allow him to gain as much heat as he can toss over several Superstars, setting up future rivalries without looking weak as he doesn't have to be pinned to lose, and give rise to many intense staredowns that otherwise may never happen.

#1 The Head of The Table challenges The Rock to a match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Are we going to see it?

Of all the blockbusters WWE can book, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is the biggest possible match, and it may be the plan for WrestleMania 39. The fans have been clamoring for this massive dream match. However, setting up this show-down presents an issue due to The Great One's packed busy schedule.

There were rumors of Rocky returning at the Royal Rumble, but those were shot down. How about kick-starting the build much earlier, even before the official road to Mania begins? Once again, there is precedent to this. The Rock vs. John Cena at WrestleMania 28 was announced a year in advance.

This would clear the direction for the main event of The Show of Shows, boost ticket sales and move the needle. Also, allowing Triple H and the creative plenty of time to fuel the storyline and add a few twists and turns along the way.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes