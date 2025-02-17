5 directions for Rusev if he returns to WWE

Rusev could be returning to WWE soon after his recent AEW exit. The wrestler formerly known as Miro in the Stamford-based promotion reportedly doesn't have to wait out a 90-day no-compete clause following his release from All Elite Wrestling. During his time with Tony Khan's promotion, The Bulgarian Brute became "The Redeemer" and "God's Favorite Champion" and had a 140-day reign with the TNT Championship.

The former three-time WWE United States Champion could follow in the footsteps of fellow AEW alumnus Ricky Starks by quickly jumping ship to the Endeavor-owned promotion. Starks made his debut on the February 11, 2025 episode of NXT, appearing in the crowd and stunning wrestling fans worldwide. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promotion's creative team is already discussing plans for The Bulgarian Brute.

Rusev spent a decade in WWE, lasting from September 2010 to April 2020. Several months after his release, the big Bulgarian debuted with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He last wrestled at AEW Worlds End 2023, defeating Andrade El Idolo, a wrestler who now appears on the SmackDown brand. In February 2025, multiple sources from the wrestling media reported that the 39-year-old had parted ways with All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Universe will predictably welcome back Rusev with open arms if he decides to return. Without further ado, let's look at five directions for The Bulgarian Brute's much-speculated WWE comeback:

#5. Rusev could become the newest member of WWE RAW's top heel stable The Judgment Day

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and his on-screen girlfriend Liv Morgan want a new member to join them in their villainous faction. Finn Balor appears to be against this proposition, but with JD McDonagh out of action, an extra hand might become inevitable for the leaderless group.

The Judgment Day could benefit from recruiting a hard-hitting wrestler as the group's enforcer. "The Archer of Infamy" Damian Priest previously held a role akin to this, becoming a leading figure within the faction. The former World Heavyweight Champion has left a sizeable void in the faction after being booted out. Rusev could help fill the void left by Priest, adding greater depth and renewed interest to Monday Night RAW's top heel faction.

#4. Rusev could attack Damian Priest at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto

One way for Rusev to make an impact immediately upon his return involves The Bulgarian Brute performing a surprise attack on The Archer of Infamy.

The motive of this kayfabe assault could stem from online gossip of Damian Priest possibly dating CJ Perry, more famously known as Lana. She denies these rumors, revealing that the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion is just a friend. However, a rumor is a rumor no matter its veracity, and that particular speculation could fuel a potential on-screen rivalry.

Rusev could shock fans by returning at Toronto's Elimination Chamber PLE, attacking Priest, and forcing WWE management to name a replacement for The Archer of Infamy in the Men's Chamber Match. The Bulgarian Brute could potentially be named as the replacement, but since he's unlikely to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, it wouldn't be wise for him to eat a high-profile loss at this stage of his comeback. A wrestler like Braun Strowman would be the ideal replacement for Priest in the match, someone whose momentum wouldn't be greatly affected by eating a defeat at the upcoming premium live event.

#3. Rusev challenges Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker appears nearly unstoppable during his second reign as the Intercontinental Champion on the red brand. Few competitors can withstand the might of the 27-year-old who is a red-hot star seemingly on a path toward greatness. But he's never gone toe-to-toe with the Bulgarian Super Athlete.

The Intercontinental Title has eluded Rusev throughout his former run with World Wrestling Entertainment. If he does return, The Bulgarian Brute would be a more-than-credible contender for Breakker's IC strap.

A battle between Rusev and Breakker would be a slobber knocker worth showcasing on any event possible, ranging from RAW to house shows to WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old wrestling veteran could teach Breakker a thing or two between the ropes. A young champion like Bron could benefit from a strong challenger like Rusev.

#2. Damian Priest vs. Rusev at WrestleMania 41

If a vicious Rusev were to take Damian Priest out of the Men's Chamber Match, the groundwork would be laid for a WrestleMania showdown between both in-ring titans. The storyline could be about Rusev becoming enraged because of the internet gossip suggesting Priest got together with his ex-wife Lana. The Ravishing Russian has denied these rumors, but what if the Bulgarian's onscreen character thinks otherwise? What if these rumors cause him to lash out verbally and physically?

Splitting up with "Macho Man" Randy Savage didn't stop Miss Elizabeth from working on-screen angles with her ex-husband, and the same could be done with Perry and Rusev in 2025. Lana could potentially betray The Bulgarian Brute for The Archer of Infamy similar to Elizabeth's betrayal of Savage in favor of Ric Flair in WCW. The other alternative would involve The Ravishing Russian reuniting with the 39-year-old as his ringside manager and possibly rekindling their romance.

A red-hot storyline with Priest involving real-life rumors and romance is just what Rusev needs to grab the attention of the WWE Universe during his much anticipated and speculated comeback. If this story connects with the masses, The Bulgarian Brute could become a headlining star long before the year is finished.

#1. Rusev could reunite with Lana in WWE

It's possible that Rusev won't be coming back to WWE alone. During his previous run with the Stamford-based promotion, The Bulgarian Brute oftentimes relied upon Lana as a mouthpiece to attract heel heat from the masses. He is perhaps most fondly remembered in World Wrestling Entertainment as an onscreen character accompanied by his now ex-wife.

Considering that the pair has publicly split in recent years, WWE could reflect that in an angle where Rusev and Lana maintain a business relationship despite their real-life break-up. A storyline could develop from this arrangement if Rusev became jealous of her potentially dating another wrestler or becoming friends with an alpha male like Damian Priest.

Lana was initially paired with Rusev onscreen in October 2013 on the former black-and-gold brand. They'd get married in real life in July 2016, but then separated in 2023. Both wrestlers haven't appeared in WWE in a few years, as Lana was released in June 2021 and Rusev was let go due to budget cuts the year earlier. The company could benefit from bringing back both performers and throwing them into a storyline together.

There's also the chance that Rusev and Lana could have a completely harmonious partnership if both were to return to WWE together, but harmony and the chaos of pro wrestling don't often mix. She has previously teased her social media followers about potentially returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Only time will tell if and when these two talented on-screen performers return home to the world's most famous pro wrestling company.

