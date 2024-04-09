5 Directions for The Rock and Cody Rhodes' rivalry following WWE RAW after WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes fulfilled his dream and finished the story during Night Two WWE WrestleMania XL after losing to The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One. He battled Reigns in the main event and walked out of The Show of Shows as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins all interfered in last night's main event.

The Rock confronted The American Nightmare in the first segment of the RAW tonight. He congratulated Cody Rhodes for finishing his story and defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The legend handed a mystery item to Rhodes at the end of the segment.

Listed below are five directions for The Rock and Cody Rhodes' rivalry following WWE RAW:

#5. The Rock could play mind games with Cody Rhodes during his absence from WWE

Expand Tweet

The Rock told Cody Rhodes that Dusty Rhodes had a big smile on his face in heaven during his promo tonight. The Final Boss said The American Dream was his hero, before changing his tune.

The Great One asked Rhodes if he could hold Rhodes' title, and the crowd chanted, "No!" He stated he's held every title in the company, but has never laid hands on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes then handed him the title and the veteran said it felt right. The Brahma Bull noted that he had to leave for a while. He warned Rhodes that he would be coming for him when he returns and noted that he pinned him on Night One. The legend handed something to Rhodes and told him to never break his heart again.

Rhodes could be tormented by the item given to him tonight at the end of the promo and it could lead to him struggling to stay champion. The Final Boss then could return to try to take the title from Rhodes down the line.

#4. The Great One could continue to ridicule Cody Rhodes on social media

Expand Tweet

The Rock could remain active on social media while away from the company and could post videos every week. He may even start reviewing every successful title defense by Cody Rhodes and point out why he would have defeated the champion.

Cody Rhodes has established himself as the face of the company and will have the entire locker room trying to take his spot. However, he may also be distracted by the TKO board member talking trash about him every week on social media.

#3. The Rock may claim The People's Championship is the most important title in WWE

Expand Tweet

Muhammad Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, presented The Great One with The People's Championship during the WWE Hall of Ceremony last Friday night. The 51-year-old brought the title with him to the ring during the opening segment of WWE RAW tonight.

He could continue to carry around the championship everywhere he goes and claim it is the top title in WWE. The Rock is one of the most popular stars, and his words hold value. Despite dethroning The Tribal Chief, Rhodes may now have to fight just to get out of The Brahma Bull's shadow.

#2. The Rock may be angry with Roman Reigns following WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman shared a hug last night following the main event of WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief could become a babyface moving forward and patch things up with Cody Rhodes. He may acknowledge Rhodes as the champion over the next few weeks and give him credit for defeating him at WrestleMania.

Reigns complimenting Rhodes could enrage The Final Boss, and he may decide to wreak havoc upon his return. The eight-time WWE Champion pointed out during his promo that he pinned Rhodes during Night One, and could hold it over Reigns' head that he couldn't get the job done.

#1. Cody Rhodes could become obsessed with The Final Boss

Expand Tweet

The People's Champion got the better of Cody Rhodes several times on the Road to WrestleMania XL and brutally beat him down on a recent episode of RAW. He pinned him during Night One as well, and it could lead to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion becoming obsessed with him.

Cody Rhodes could call out The Rock every week on WWE RAW until he returns to the company. Drew McIntyre lost the World Heavyweight Championship moments after he won it last night at 'Mania due to his obsession with CM Punk. Rhodes could be in danger of having a short title reign as well if he doesn't remain focused.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Did you enjoy the promo with The Rock and Cody Rhodes tonight on RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion