5 directions WWE could go with Otis' Money in the Bank briefcase

The current situation surrounding the men's Money in the Bank briefcase is weird, to say the least. Otis, primarily a comic character, won it in the cinematic Money in the Bank Ladder Match on the roof of WWE Headquarters. However, WWE has not done much to elevate him towards a serious role.

In fact, Otis is doing even more comedy work and has been using his briefcase as a lunchbox. He, along with Tucker, has been feuding with The Miz and John Morrison lately. The two heels have tried to steal the briefcase, but Otis has outsmarted them so far.

There are several ways this storyline, and Otis as Mr. Money in the Bank, could play out. He has been successful at maintaining the physical Money in the Bank contract, but things could change soon. WWE will need to be creative with the briefcase right now, with the world title scene on RAW and SmackDown stacked with the biggest stars in the company.

Otis could either cash in his Money in the Bank contract or lose it, with multiple ways of doing both. Here are five directions WWE could go with Otis' Money in the Bank briefcase, and to avoid any complications, the contract will be inside it.

#5 Otis fails his cash-in on Roman Reigns

Calling it now, Otis will cash in his contract on CoC and he is gonna get squashed by Roman Reigns. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/yGnAhGY1uf — 💪🏾ISMA STYLES💪🏾⭐ (@ISMASTYLES11) September 5, 2020

If WWE wants to do away with the Money in the Bank briefcase, they could simply feed Otis to Roman Reigns. The Big Dog is the current Universal Champion and will likely keep the belt for a very long time, with Paul Heyman as his 'special counsel'.

The world title scene on RAW is hardly much better for Otis as Mr. Money in the Bank. Drew McIntyre has Randy Orton and Keith Lee hot on his heels, meaning the Heavy Machinery member might not even get a shot at the WWE Championship. Otis has simply remained stagnant since winning the briefcase.

Advertisement

The only way he can win the WWE or Universal Title is if a beatable heel figure like Baron Corbin is the Champion, which is not the case at all. WWE could sacrifice Otis as quickly as Clash of Champions, with Reigns squashing him and making a mockery of his cash-in moments after retaining his title against Jey Uso.

After that, Otis would be free to move on to other things like the Tag Team Championship. 2020 is not a good year to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase, considering the stardom of the Superstars involved in the main event scenes on RAW and SmackDown.