5 directions for Xavier Woods following WWE Crown Jewel

A buoyant Xavier Woods after being anointed King at Crown Jewel
A buoyant Xavier Woods after being anointed King at Crown Jewel
Pranay Rangra
ANALYST
Modified Oct 24, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Feature

Xavier Woods' childhood dream finally came true when he defeated Finn Balor in the King of the Ring tournament final at Crown Jewel. The WWE Universe and Woods celebrated his victory post-match.

He gained momentum after almost defeating Balor dead with a superkick. As the latter set up for the Coup de Grace, Woods rolled out of harm's way to hit an Enzuigiri and a modified Gut-Buster. He climbed the ropes for another flying elbow to seal his victory.

After the match, Woods ascended the throne to be King. On the latest episode of SmackDown following Crown Jewel, Xavier had his coronation ceremony with his New Day partner Kofi Kingston.

That said, with a new era beckoning for the King on the blue brand, here's a look at five directions for Xavier Woods following WWE Crown Jewel.

#5 Xavier Woods can promote the 'Battle for the Crown' open challenge on SmackDown

A true trait of being a fighting King is always to be ready for any adversity and conquer all the challenges that come his way.

Xavier Woods will aspire to be a true king. He can do so by promoting a 'Battle for the Crown' open challenge, much like John Cena did when he was United States Champion.

Competing against the best of SmackDown will certainly cement Woods' legacy as the true King of WWE.

Edited by Angana Roy
