5 Dream matches for Cesaro outside WWE

Cesaro leaving WWE after his contract expiring has opened the door to a world of possibilities for his career and the wrestling world overall.

The Swiss Superman has long been one of the most gifted in-ring workers in the industry. Whether in singles or tag team action, the former WWE star has been a reliable and consistent performer who has often not been given the push he deserves.

His real and previously used name on the independent scene is Claudio Castagnoli, which is likely what he will use now that he is on his own again.

During his time with WWE, he put on bangers with the likes of John Cena, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. Nonetheless, there are still plenty more amazing contests that the Swiss Superman can produce outside of Vince McMahon's empire.

AEW has a bloated roster at the moment, but adding Claudio Castagnoli to the ranks would give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bolster their already star studded lineup. NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, MLW, NWA and the indies would all benefit from bringing in this amazing athlete as well.

Let's take a look at five dream matches for Cesaro outside WWE.

5.) Cesaro vs. Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander recently became a free agent himself with his contract as well as work visa for the United States expiring. The former IMPACT World Champion skyrocketed to the top of the singles division in the company. This came after having the longest tag team title reign ever as part of The North with Ethan Page.

After Page's departure from IMPACT, Alexander tore through the X-Division and then cashed in on 'Option C' to defeat Christian Cage for the top prize in the promotion at Bound For Glory 2021. Although that reign was short-lived, his surprising departure might open the door for the Walking Weapon to cross paths with the Swiss Superman faster than it seems now.

These two competitors match up very well. They are incredibly versatile performers who can beat you with their strength, speed and technical wrestling ability. This matchup has all the makings of an absolute clinic and could go either way. If there is an independent promotion in Canada, they need to be calling both up to get this done.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman